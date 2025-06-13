How to Watch CEO 2025 - Full Schedule, All Games, and More
Returning to Orlando, CEO is back in a new home for its 2025 iteration. But don’t let the new location fool you, the full 150,000 sq ft of space is being used to highlight fighting games.
With more than 4,000 attendees competing in brackets for over two dozen fighting games, both official and community-run, CEO 2025 will be another proving ground for major titles and smaller communities alike. So, whether you are attending in person or just watching from home, here is how the action will shape up from June 13 to 15.
CEO 2025 - Full List of Tournament Games
CEO 2025 has a full lineup of 19 games that are officially running brackets during the event. This is split between newer titles like Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and classics like Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.
Just like with other majors, such as Combo Breaker, games that have ongoing competitive circuits like the Capcom Pro Tour offer more than just normal prizing to top players. For instance, the winners for Street Fighter 6 and City of the Wolves will receive invites to Capcom Cup and the SNK World Championship 2025 Finals, respectively.
Additionally, top finishers for eligible games will also receive invites to the Esports World Cup, including those competing in Street Fighter 6, City of Wolves, and Tekken 8.
Here is the full, official game lineup for CEO 2025:
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- BlazBlue Central Fiction
- Capcom vs SNK 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Rivals of Aether 2
- Brawlhalla
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Along with the official lineup, CEO has over a dozen side tournaments running for other titles like Killer Instinct, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and Vampire Savior.
CEO 2025 - Full Schedule and Stream Details
Starting from 12pm ET on June 13 and 14, and 11am ET on June 15, CEO will have live coverage of every main game on its tournament lineup. Featured matches and top cut broadcasts will be streamed across various channels, and here is a full guide to where you can watch each game.
Highlights for every game will be shared on the official CEO Twitter account, with other social clips spread around by publishers and developers. Updates on stream scheduling and matches will also be shared on the event’s socials.
Side tournaments will be streamed on the official CEO channels where applicable or on side streams like TampaNeverSleeps2. You can find a full broadcast lineup on Twitter or start.gg.
CEO 2025 - Esports Impact
As the second of three major summer fighting game tournaments, alongside Combo Breaker and Evo, CEO is another stop where most of the world’s best players gather to challenge each other. It is also a hub for smaller games that rely on community events to keep the grind alive.
For the biggest games, such as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear Strive, CEO is a halfway point for the year’s competitive circuits, with invites to events like Capcom Cup or the Esports World Cup on the line. That also means CEO’s brackets are among the largest for some of these games and will be the most stacked with top talent.
For Street Fighter specifically, this will be the first major tournament running the new patch and with Elena playable. That means we will see Elena players trying the character out on a big stage for the first time and a new meta shaping up around her release and the new update, which also included a Switch 2 launch for the game too.
As for older games, CEO hosts a number of community-run brackets and streams to help spotlight those communities. Pair that with the Jebailey World 24-hour arcade experience that is stock full of indie games and tabletop options, and there is never a moment of downtime for anyone looking for something to do.
You can also likely expect a few smaller announcements for games to drop throughotu the weekend too for some of the featured games.