How To Watch Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 — All Streamers, Schedule, Prizes
- Disguised Toast is running back the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup
- The event features a $60K prize pool
- Invited creators include VoiD, Masayoshi, SuperTF and xQc
Disguised Toast is hosting another massive Marvel Rivals event that pits some of creators from different communities against each other. And this time there are more players involved too.
The Marvel Rivals' Creator Cup 2.0 will feature eight teams made up of 48 total creators. That is an expansion from the first event in February, which only included six teams, and many familiar faces from that initial tournament will return this time around.
When And Where To Watch Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0?
Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 is a one-day, multi-streamed event that begins on March 13 at 12pm PT—featuring a $60,000 prize pool.
With 48 different content creators competing, you can tune into any of their broadcasts to change your point of view during every game. That also means you can likely expect various videos about the event to be published from these creators after the tournament ends.
It does not appear Toast is competing this time, though he is still streaming a hub for the event on his Twitch channel.
Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 - Full Team and Creator Lineup
Just like the last Creator Cup, Toast has built out a roster of creators of varying skill levels to keep things balanced. However, this time, there are set teams themed around a captain or pair of captains.
Here is the full list of Creator Cup 2.0 teams:
Team
Players
Team Sleepy
sleepy
Team Rayditz
Rayditz
Team Dokibird
Dokibird
Team iiTzTimmy
iiTzTimmy
Team Bogur
Bogur
Team SuperTF/Flats
Flats
Team Necros
Necros
Team Mendo/xQc
Mendo
Some of these teams might still change due to some last minute decisions or drop outs.
Related Article: Disguised Toast Signs New Mecha Game Team - Mecha BREAK roster
What to Expect From Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0
In the previous Creator Cup, players were put on random teams throughout the event and survived by putting together winning performances and ranking at the top of their divisions. That led to a chaotic and intense series of early games, leading into a final 6v6 showdown, with the winners taking home every skin available in the game.
For Creator Cup 2.0, the teams are locked from the start based on player rating and decisions made by Toast’s team. There is also a $60,000 prize pool for the event instead of an in-game reward.
Even though the name might trick some viewers into thinking the Creator Cup won't be competitive, a majority of the players involved actively play the game on stream every week and, in some cases, are very highly ranked. And even if they aren’t Marvel Rivals pros, they likely have experience playing multiple shooters.
Each team features at least one high-ranked player, if not more, depending on the structure given to each roster. In most cases, the highest ranked player on the team is going to play the role of team captain, such as for Team Necros or Team Bogur.
You can tune in expecting a nice mixture of competent meta play from each team, along with content-driven crash-outs as the tournament goes on. Team Mendo/xQc will probably make up most of the latter.