How To Watch Genesis X2 — All Games and Full Schedule
One of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year is getting even bigger, with Genesis X2 expanding its venue, side events, and even a few titles coming to the main lineup this year.
In total, Genesis X2 will feature 18 officially supported tournaments, with some of them having on-demand brackets for players across all three days of action. This is one of the most important events for games like Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate every year, and here is everything you need to know while tuning in.
Full Genesis X2 Schedule
Genesis X will run from Feb. 14 to 16 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. The finals for all games on Feb. 16 will be held at the San Jose Civic Center, directly across the street from the main venue.
As for the various tournaments, every game will be streamed in part across one of Genesis’ several Twitch channels—eight to be precise. With that, every channel will have a dedicated game or series of games on their programming until Feb. 16, when top eight for Rivals 2, Melee, and Ultimate will be streamed on the main Genesis channel from the Civic Center.
Here is a brief overview of the start times and games featured on every channel across all three days. For a full event schedule that lists each stream’s plans in hourly blocks, you can visit the official Genesis website.
Genesis X2 Schedule Feb. 14
Channel
Featured Games
Start Time
Smash Ultimate
11:30am PT
Smash Melee
11:30am PT
Rivals of Aether
11:30am PT
FGC (Street Fighter, Tekken, Guilty Gear, etc.)
11:30am PT
Genesisgg_5/6/7/8
Genesisgg_5 - Melee
11:30am PT
Genesis X2 Schedule Feb. 15
Channel
Featured Games
Start Time
Smash Ultimate
10am PT
Smash Melee
10am PT
Rivals of Aether
10am PT
FGC (Street Fighter, Tekken, Guilty Gear, etc.)
10am PT
Genesisgg_5/6/7/8
Genesisgg_5 - Melee
10am PT
Top 24 for Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 8, and Street Fighter 6 will all run on Genesisgg_3 on Feb. 15. They begin at 10am PT, 2pm PT, and around 6pm PT depending on how things run.
Genesis X2 Schedule Feb. 16
All of the Feb. 16 streams will be hosted on the main Genesis Twitch channel.
Game
Start Time
Rivals of Aether 2 Top 6
10am PT
Melee
1pm PT
Smash Ultimate
Around 5:30pm PT
The event itself will feature friendly areas, an arcade, a dedicated space for card and tabletop games, and a huge artist alley. These will be available from 9am to 9pm each day, though the convention center will remain open 24/7 for all three days, giving players access to the setups inside at any time.
All Genesis X2 Games and Event Details
Genesis X2 has six main event titles, six side tournaments, and six supported side events on its schedule. There will be on-demand brackets for various games like Smash Bros. all weekend, including TCG Brackets for Magic The Gathering, One Piece, Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh!
Genesis X2 Main Tournament Lineup
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Rivals of Aether 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Guilty Gear Strive
Smash Melee, Ultimate, and Rivals 2 will also have Doubles brackets. GX2 will also act as the Red Bull Kumite US Qualifier for Street Fighter 6.
Genesis X2 Side Tournament Lineup
- Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
- Capcom vs. SNK 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV2
- Super Smash Bros. 64
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Smash 64 and Brawl will also have Doubles brackets.
Genesis X2 Side Events
- Classic Tetris (NES)
- DanceDanceRevolution A3
- Pump it Up
- maimai DX Buddies
- Magical Drop 3
- TCG Brackets
- Riichi Mahjong
DDR A3, Pump it Up, and a few other games will have brackets for multiple variations of gameplay. GX2’s Tetris (NES) event will also be a Regional for the Classic Tetris World Championship.
Additional brackets for games like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] will also be ongoing.
What to Expect at Genesis X2
Genesis tends to be the biggest tournament of the year for every Super Smash Bros. game, with it acting as the unofficial start to that scene’s competitive year. It serves as an even more important tournament in 2025 as the overall state of Smash esports remains in flux.
Attendance is actually down for both Melee and Ultimate this year, going from 1,544 Melee players to 1,074 and 1,506 in Ultimate to 924, according to Liquipedia and Start.gg.
Neither game is in danger of fading away competitively because new events keep popping up and online tournaments, for Ultimate specifically, continue to drive viewership and high levels of play on a frequent basis. But, with various staples like Big House going away, lacking prize pools, and Ultimate getting a bit older, Genesis X2 needs to set a strong tone for the first few months of competitive Smash.
With sponsorships from big organizations still being scarce in modern Smash, it is more important than ever for Genesis to pop off so upcoming tournaments like Battle of BC, Full Bloom 2025, and beyond can potentially see a last-minute boost in registration.
Outside of Smash, GX2 is also hosting a 502-player Rivals of Aether 2 tournament, adding the game to its main lineup that will start off Sunday’s broadcast. This is a big move from Genesis as it continues to support the Rivals series and should be the largest offline Rivals 2 event to date.