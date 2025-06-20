Streaming With the King: How to Watch the Kai Cenat x LeBron James Livestream on Twitch
The titans of two distinct industries are about to collide in one of the most highly anticipated streaming collabs of the year. The reigning king of Twitch, Kai Cenat, will be broadcasting an IRL stream with Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James this weekend. Kai has already revealed details of the broadcast and some potential guests who could appear while he's live.
When is the Kai Cenat and LeBron James Livestream
According to Kai, the livestream will begin some time between 12:30 to 1pm ET on Saturday, June 21. For international streaming of basketball fans, here's how the schedule converts to your time zone:
- 12:30pm ET
- 9:30am PT
- 11:30am CT
- 6:30pm CET
- 5:30pm BST
- 1:30am Sunday JST
- 3:30am Sunday AEDT
It's worth noting that in the clip Kai does not sound 100% confident about the start time, so fans could be waiting a bit longer than the range he provided. However, he did reiterate the date multiple times so it appears the stream is "locked in" for Saturday and should start roughly around 1pm ET.
Kai did not provide many details on the plans for his stream with LeBron only that it would be "insane." He was also heard later on YouTuber Cash Nasty's Twitch stream inviting him to attend.
Related Article: Kai Cenat Subathon Hit With Twitch Ban...For 6 Minutes
This is far from the first time Kai has streamed with a legendary figure in the entertainment space. He has featured numerous hip hop artists on his channel including 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Offset and Ice Spice. John Cena recently made an appearance on the broadcast to help promote Kai's special McDonald's meal. Perhaps most famously Kevin Hart has become a part of the recurring cast of characters that make up Kai's content, even appearing in the AMP cypher this year.
Esports Impact
From viewership to sub count to cultural impact, there's no metric that Kai Cenat has not dominated in the last two years on Twitch. Over the last year, Kai has had the most-watch channel, gaining 172 million hours watched according to SullyGnome. This is 70 million more than the second-place streamer, League of Legends commentator and Los Ratones owner Caedrel.
Kai has been seen hosting red carpets, appearing at film premiers, and building more and more cultural cache as his streaming career continues to grow. He has been seen with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Kai Cenat is single-handedly raising the profile of Twitch and livestreaming as a whole, drawing new audiences to the platform that remains the #1 hub for esports content. While Kai is not known for streaming esports games often, he has done high-level gaming challenges in titles like Fortnite and Elden Ring, showing that the audience he brings to Twitch has at least some appetite for gaming content.