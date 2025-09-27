How to Watch Ludwig's Speedrunning Marathon - Full Fast 52 Event Schedule
Ludwig Ahgren holds a unique place in the gaming world, balancing between livestreaming and high-profile esports. This weekend, he is hosting a 52-hour charity speedrunning event: Fast25 will feature well-known content creators and include some of the year's most popular titles. Here's everything to know about the venture, including its game list and how fans can tune in.
Ludwig is Hosting a Speedrunning Event: What Is Fast25?
Ludwig Ahgren, who has over 3.5 million Twitch followers and 6.7 million YouTube subscribers, is well-known for his involvement in the esports industry. Alongside co-owning an esports roster (formerly Moist Esports) through Shopify Rebellion, he has extensive experience as a commentator in the FGC, specializing in Super Smash Bros Melee. Ludwig has also hosted plenty of streamer tournaments in other competitive titles and is a League of Legends player.
This year, Ludwig is venturing into fresh speedrunning territory with Fast52, a charity marathon broadcast featuring some of the sphere's most popular players and streamers. For example, Ludwig's fellow podcast host for The Yard, SSBM expert Slime, will appear. The event, spanning the weekend of September 26-September 28 2025, also includes an auction portion with prizes like a life-size replica of Jackie Chan's head, a motorcycle helmet used by Ludwig, and a signed gavel from LegalEagle.
Fast52's viewership benefits charities. the event will donate proceeds to:
- Palestine Children's Relief Fund
- No Kid Hungry
- Wings for Life
- Immune Deficiency Foundation
Speedrunning is a key part of the esports world. Before competitive FPS and MOBA titles even existed, players were battling it out in arcade for the fastest high score times, and the community continues to thrive today. Events like Games Done Quick celebrate this niche's strongest players, whether they're crashing out aiming for pixel-perfect glitches or chilling while executing the infamous horse tilt.
Ludwig's Speedrun Event: All Fast25 Games
Here's a quick recap of all titles from Ludwig's Fast25 Speedrunning event. A variety of titles old and new will take the main stage. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hollow Knight: Silksong, two of the year's most popular releases, are featuring alongside classics like Portal 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Mario Kart World
- PlantsvsZombies
- Hot Dog Race
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Uno
- Balatro
- Portal 2
- Peak
- Neon White
- Elden Ring DLC
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Tetris 99
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
- Peggle Nights
- Rivals of Aether II
- GeoGuessr
- Chess
- Minecraft
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wikipedia
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Aethermancer
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- YARG
- Get to Work
- Hitman: World of Assassination Trilogy
- League of Legends
- Kingdom Hearts 2
- Celeste (Monika's D-Sides)
- Bonte Avond Radio
- The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
- Hades 2
- Super Mario 64
How to Watch Ludwig's Speedrun Event: Fast25
Ludwig is currently streaming Fast25 live on his Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ludwig. The broadcast is also available on YouTube at the @ludwig channel.
After the event concludes, VODs of specific games and event highlights will likely be available on both of these channels. In addition, participating creators may post their speedruns on their own individual accounts.