How to Watch Mafiathon 3: Everything You Need to Know About Kai Cenat's Latest Subathon
As one of Twitch's most popular content creators, Kai Cenat's broadcasts have a strong influence on the platform's community. The streamer has just announced his next subathon: Mafiathon 3 is arriving soon, and it will feature celebrity guests, fresh content and 24/7 shenanigans. Cenat has also promised to cut his hair if the event reaches its 1 million subscriber goal, which would set a new Twitch record. Here's everything to know about Mafiathon 3, its schedule, what fans can expect and more.
Mafiathon 3 is Here: New Trailer
On August 26 2025, Kai Cenat dropped the official trailer for his 3rd Mafiathon on his YouTube trailer. The video, filmed in a cinematic format, featured Cenat and his friends having dinner in a mysterious mansion. The group discussed the past year's accomplishments, including Streamer University, a livestreamed program where Cenat selected up-and-coming streamers to live together in dorms and complete classes and challenges for prizes.
Eventually, the video revealed the room was simply a movie set, and a surprise guest walked in: star actor Michael B. Jordan. He and Cenat discussed the upcoming Mafiathon, emphasizing that it would be "the last Mafiathon ever" since the subathons are a "trilogy."
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 announcement has since surpassed 1 million views and ranked as #3 on YouTube's top trending trailers. The video currently sits at over 95,000 likes.
What is Mafiathon 3's Goal?
Kai Cenat has a goal for Mafiathon 3 that extends beyond his past subathons: he is aiming for 1 million Twitch subscribers by the event's end. Since subscribers are paid, this is a much higher ask than simply setting a follower count objective. If Cenat accomplishes this goal, it would also set a new Twitch record, breaking his own 2024 record of over 700,000 (from the last Mafiathon). Kai will also cut his hair if he hits the 1 million subscriber mark.
What to Expect in Mafiathon 3? Events and More
Kai Cenat's previous Mafiathons have been large-scale events, usually reaching millions of viewers. In 2024, Cenat's 'Mafiathon 2' landed him the 'Best Marathon Stream' title at the annual Streamer Awards.
From the trailer video, we know that many of Kai Cenat's streamer buddies will make guest appearances in Mafiathon 3. For example, Ray, one of Cenat's close friends and Streamer University students, will probably show up. Michael B. Jordan may also return, but this is uncertain. Cenat also frequently has celebrities pop into his streams. For example, in the last Mafiathon, Miranda Cosgrove stopped by to reminisce about iCarly and dance to the show's theme music.
Mafiathon also often hosts competitions, challenges and events. There's always the potential for some unexpected upsets and audience banter: last year, Mafiathon 2 was hit with a 6-minute Twitch ban after an unruly chat member called a SWAT team on Kai Cenat during the stream.
When Does Mafiathon 3 Go Live?
Mafiathon 3 will officially begin on Monday, September 1 2025 at 6 PM Pacific Time. Here's a quick conversion for fans in other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 6 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 9 PM
- Brazil: 10 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 2 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 10 AM (Next day)
Mafiathon 3 will span the entire month, ending on Tuesday, September 30 2025. During this time, Kai Cenat's stream will be online 24/7. This Mafiathon's theme is "The Final Chapter", marking its place as the last subathon in the series.
How to Watch Mafiathon 3
Fans can watch Kai Cenat's Mafiathon on his Twitch channel, twitch.tv/kaicenat. Cenat will also likely post highlights and clips on his Twitch VODs and YouTube channel, Kai Cenat Live.
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3: Esports and Gaming Impact
While not an esports pro, Kai Cenat is an avid gamer. His detailed stream setups for Sekiro and Minecraft previously went viral, featuring Japanese cherry trees and blocky caves. Cenat also recently revealed a Fortnite skin for the game's Icon Series, which recognizes celebrities and pro players that contribute to its success.
The streaming world is also closely interconnected with esports in general. Most pro circuits stream their games live on Twitch, YouTube or their own dedicated websites. Livestreaming generally offers unique engagement potential that keeps gamers invested and returning to watch.