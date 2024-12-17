How to Watch the Marvel Rivals Invitational — Schedule, Teams, Prize Pool
Players around the world are enjoying Marvel Rivals in both casual and competitive play styles. Now, Epic Games and Marvel's hit title is making moves to enter the professional esports scene. The Marvel Rivals Invitational will put the best North American teams against each other in battle, and fans can watch it live. Here's everything to know about the tournament, when it will take place and where Marvel Rivals enthusiasts can spectate.
- The Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America
- What is the Prize Pool for the Marvel Rivals Invitational?
- Marvel Rivals Invitational Teams
- Marvel Rivals Invitational Rosters:
- The Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America Dates
- Marvel Rivals Invitational Full Schedule & Format
- How to Watch the Marvel Rivals Invitational
The Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America
On December 17, 2024, Marvel Rivals announced a new venture on its official X.com account. The game also released a newsletter on its official website. These posts revealed the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament, which will be one of the game's first major esports tournaments since its War of the Realms event in beta.
The Marvel Rivals Invitational is a North American esports event that features four pro-level Marvel Rivals teams. According to the Marvel Rivals website, "Marvel Rivals Invitational (MRI) North America invites four professional Factions from NA region [...] to compete together. We welcome everyone to watch their thrilling matches and witness who will be crowned the strongest Faction in North America!"
What is the Prize Pool for the Marvel Rivals Invitational?
The tournament will occur virtually and has a 20,000 USD prize pool. The Champion team will win 10,000 USD, while the runner-up and third place will receive 7,000 and 3,000 USD, respectively. It is one of Marvel Rivals' first major esports events.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Event: Release Date, New Jeff Skin
Marvel Rivals Invitational Teams
Four pro teams will compete in the Marvel Rivals Invitational. These teams will all utilize Marvel Rivals' Factions system as per tournament rules. Creating an in-game Faction allows players to organize a team that is eligible to compete in the esports sphere and various tournaments. Each Faction has a set leader and can be customized to reflect team branding and preferences. Up to twelve unique players can join a Faction at once.
Esports fans will be familiar with the team NRG, which has a strong presence in titles such as VALORANT, Counter-Strike, League of Legends and Overwatch. NRG will participate in the Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament. Luminosity Gaming (LG), known for its Counter-Strike performance, is another familiar face. Miami-based NTMR and U4RIA will take the final two slots. It's worth noting that most of these teams have previously fielded Overwatch pro rosters, so Marvel Rivals' growing esports scene will likely draw attention from its similar hero-shooter competitors.
Marvel Rivals Invitational Rosters:
- NRG: oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, hodsic, Rakattack, Cal, UltraViolet
- LG: Fuhhnq, Sikezz, sweetdreams, jay3, gsmVoiD, WeThePeople, CONEY (substitute), modelmorg (substitute)
- NTMR: Aramori, Rymazing, SuperGomez, Hogz, Karova, Ghasklin
- U4RIA: Zelos, benji, Lyte, Cloneman16, Adiosss, SparkChief
The Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America Dates
The Marvel Rivals Invitational will span over three days and take place from December 20 to December 22 2024. It will begin on December 20 at 17:00 UTC-5 and end at 23:00 UTC-5 on December 22. Here's a handy list of the event's start time in each time zone:
Marvel Rivals Invitational Start Times:
- PST: 2:00 PM
- CST: 4:00 PM
- EST: 5:00 PM
- Brazil: 7:00 PM
- London: 10:00 PM
- CET: 11:00 PM
- India New Delhi: 3:30 A.M. Dec. 21
- KST/JST: 7:00 A.M. Dec. 21
Marvel Rivals Invitational Full Schedule & Format
The Marvel Rivals Invitational will progress through five event stages. The first two stages, the Knockout Stage and Lower Bracket, will be Best of 5. The following three stages, the Upper Bracket Finals, Lower Bracket Finals and Grand Finals will all use Best of 7 formats.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals: All Blade Abilities Leaked
- Knockout Stage: 2 matches total, BO5, takes place on Dec. 20 2024. Match 1 from 5:00 PM EST to 8:00 PM EST, Match 2 from 8:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM EST
- Lower Bracket: One match, BO5, takes place on Dec. 21 2024 from 5:00 PM EST to 8:00 PM EST
- Upper Bracket Finals: One match, BO7, takes place on Dec. 21 2024 from 8:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM EST
- Lower Bracket Finals: One match, BO7, takes place on Dec. 22 2024 from 5:00 PM EST to 8:00 EST
- Grand Finals: One match, BO7, takes place on Dec. 22 2024 from 8:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM EST
How to Watch the Marvel Rivals Invitational
Marvel Rivals players and esports fans can watch the Marvel Rivals Invitational live on multiple platforms. The event will be streamed on the official Marvel Rivals Twitch. The account has over 57,000 followers and most recently streamed the game's War of the Realms tournament four months ago. Fans can navigate to it here.
The official Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament rules specify that players can livestream their participation during the tournament as long as they include an appropriate stream delay. It might be worthwhile to check out some of the participating team members' socials on Twitch, Instagram and YouTube. In addition, certain participating teams like NRG have dedicated Twitch and YouTube pages.
Marvel Rivals esports fans will also likely watch party the event on various Twitch, YouTube and Discord channels. If your favorite gaming personality has played Marvel Rivals recently, they may react to the event live.
Fans can also follow the Marvel Rivals Discord for more updates about the event.