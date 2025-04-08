How to Watch MSI 2025 - Fearless Draft, Full Schedule, Streams
MSI, otherwise known as Mid-Season Invitationals is one of the many international League of Legends tournaments that happens throughout the year. It takes place between Splits, with the first and second place seed of the first Split in each region being invited to play at MSI, we have a full League of Legends eSports calendar to clarify what happens when.
MSI 2025 will take place at the end of June in Vancouver, Canada. Riot Games has confirmed the dates and structure of the event, so we can provide you with all of the details. For those based in Canada or willing to fly over for this major event, we also have all the information regarding ticket sales below.
For those who wont be attending in person, fear not, we've got all of the info you need to get involved right from home. This includes information on what teams will be making it through as well as how to watch the event liv
MSI 2025: Dates and Structure
MSI 2025 is set to kick off on June 27 2025, games will then run until July 12 2025, where a winner will be crowned in the finale and take home a whopping $2 million prize pot.
The top two performing regions at MSI will secure themselves an additional worlds slot, and the top two performing teams will automatically secure a worlds spot. MSI 2025 will start off with a Play-In stage, where four teams will be pitted against each other, with only two teams making it through. These games will be a GSL best-of-five format.
Bracket stage will consist of the two winning teams from Play-Ins as well as the six teams which recieved a direct bye. These are the top seeds from each region as well as the second place seed from the LCK as they won First Stand earlier this year.
Remaining teams will then compete in a best of five, double elimination bracket until one team is crowned the winner.
MSI 2025: Venue and Tickets
Riot Games unveiled its venue for MSI 2025, the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada. The 90,000 sqaure foot exhibition space has been home for Riot Games in the past with its 2017 League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals being held there.
When confirming the location, Riot Games stated “The Pacific Coliseum has a history of hosting world-class events, including the 2010 Olympic Games’ Short Track Speed Skating and Figure Skating competitions and the 2017 League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals."
Tickets to attend MSI live in Vancouver are currently on sale now over at TicketLeader. There will also be a second wave of tickets for sale on May 29 2025 for the general audience however, Mastercard holders will be able to grab tickets on May 28 2025.
MSI 2025: Confirmed teams
Right now we don't have any teams confirmed for MSI. There are ten spots up for grabs with six of them going straight into the bracket stage. This includes the first place seed in each of the five regions as well as the second place seed from LCK as they won First Stand earlier this year.
Four teams will go through play-in stages - these will consist of the second place seed from the remaining four regions. As teams are confirmed, based on how each regions split progresses, we'll be sure to update this page.
Bracket stage teams:
- LCK 1st place seed: TBD
- LCK 2nd place seed: TBD
- LPL 1st place seed: TBD
- LEC 1st place seed: TBD
- LCP 1st place seed: TBD
- LTA 1st place seed: TBD
Play in stage teams:
- LPL 2nd place seed: TBD
- LEC 2nd place seed: TBD
- LCP 2nd place seed: TBD
- LTA 2nd place seed: TBD
MSI 2025: How to watch
For those who are unable to make their way over to the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, you're still able to watch MSI from the comfort of your own home. Each game, along with pre and post-game discussions will be broadcasted live over on the LoL eSports official Twitch and YouTube channels.
VODs will also be available on the LoL eSports YouTube channel if you're unable to catch an important game live.
MSI 2025: Fearless Draft
Fearless Draft will be used in MSI 2025. After being introduced earlier this year, this new draft system has been implemented in First Stand and Split 1 to great success so will be used again in the upcoming Mid Season Invitationals.
Fearless Draft is a new format in which champions which are picked in previous games of a best of series become unavailable to pick again in the series. This encourages teams to adapt, innovate and overcome as they have to pick from a wider pool of available champions rather than repeating team compositions.
MSI 2024: Winners and results
MSI 2024 saw Gen.G from Korea win the tournament and secure themselves a spot in the Worlds 2024 finals. In a intense best of five, Gen.G took home the gold in a 3-1 win, finally securing their first international win.
In turn, Bilibili gaming came second, followed by T1. The highest the western world came was fourth place in the form of G2 Esports - who, alongside Cloud9, are typically the last resort of the west beating out the more powerful eastern teams. Top Esports came 5th followed by Team Liquid in 6th.