How to Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct - What's Coming for the New System in Esports?

Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2! The #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.



Watch it here: https://t.co/Rw1wnp5Xbr pic.twitter.com/eF7jJ2dDxj