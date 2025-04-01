How to Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct - What's Coming for the New System in Esports?
Years of speculation, leaks, and no official information are about to finally be put to rest as the Nintendo Switch 2 gets its first dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation.
While the original Nintendo Switch likely won’t be going anywhere for a while, the Switch 2 will be released and take most of the console market’s spotlight later this year. That means a lot is riding on this first Switch 2 Direct, as we still need information about the system’s new features, what games are coming soon, and, most importantly, a release date.
When and Where to Watch The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 event will be broadcast on every official Nintendo YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m. ET. This is not a live stream but rather the usual pre-recorded Direct presentation that Nintendo has been using for more than 10 years.
The pre-recorded Direct will focus on the Nintendo Switch exclusively and is set to be around 60 minutes long.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct - What Games and News to Expect
Since the focus of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be entirely on the new system, it is currently unclear if games previously revealed to also be coming to the original Switch will be shown off. But you can expect at least a handful of new games and a deeper look at the Switch 2’s hardware.
Based on what we have already seen, Nintendo has been waiting until this Direct to share details on just what the Switch 2 is capable of. We have seen its similarities with its predecessor, along with a few new additions like the seemingly magnetic Joy-Con and new buttons.
During the Direct, we should see more of the Switch 2’s menus and exclusive features, along with a section that might discuss an updated eShop and backward compatibility. There is also a good chance we will finally see what the mysterious “C” button on the new Joy-Con does, along with getting confirmation about if the system will have mouse-like control options.
Nintendo will want to clearly display how much of a jump the Switch 2 is from the original in terms of performance and features. Games will still probably be the most significant part of the presentation, with several new titles expected to be shown off for the first time.
The only game we have seen for the Switch 2 so far is an unnamed Mario Kart sequel that was displayed on the console during its February reveal. We know nothing about the game beyond that, but it is highly likely that Nintendo will release that game during the console’s launch year, if not directly around its release.
Many Nintendo fans are also hoping to see a new 3D Mario title, seeing as the last entirely new entry in that part of the plumber’s franchise was Super Mario Odyssey back in September 2017, the year the original Switch launched. Eight years is a sizable gap between 3D Mario releases, so seeing one pop up for launch or a holiday release wouldn’t be surprising.
Nintendo will likely include a few additional surprises from its first-party lineup of IP to fill out the Switch 2’s launch release calendar. A new Splatoon or Animal Crossing would also be huge news for the first year of the Switch 2, though Nintendo is never consistent when it comes to its heaviest hitters outside of Mario and Zelda.
New entries from franchises like Star Fox or F-Zero, though something like finally releasing the Wii U ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker or Twilight Princess might have a better chance of happening. Fire Emblem is another franchise due for a new game soon, so a brand new title or the rumored remake of Genealogy of the Holy War could appear.
As for games we already know about, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A just recently got new trailers. However, Nintendo could use them as flagship examples of cross-platform launches for the original Switch and show off how much better they look or run on Switch 2, along with potential release date reveals.
We could see some third-party names appear during the Direct too. Elden Ring has been thrown around as potential inclusion and we are expecting Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, a franchise historically tied to Nintendo consoles, to release in 2025.
Who knows, Marvel Rivals might even pop up, since we know NetEase and Nintendo have already been in contact about a potential Switch 2 version.
Outside of a release date and price, we don’t know anything that will show up during this Switch 2 Direct since everything is being kept quite. We will get more information about whatever we do see in the broadcast quickly though, since content creators, media, and fans will have a chance to go hands on with the system and some new games during a set of scheduled Trial Experiences.
What Will The Nintendo Switch 2 Mean for Nintendo Esports?
Regardless of what is revealed during the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, esports related to Nintendo games and consoles will directly change as a result of this broadcast.
Nintendo is bound to reveal at least one game with a competitive element, whether that be online multiplayer or some kind of speedrunning-adjacent mode. This will create new communities centered around that title, which might span years and multiple additional games.
If something like a new or remastered Super Smash Bros. game is announced, it will instantly catapult one of the largest competitive scenes into a new era of hype. It will also allow new players to be introduced to Smash and potentially learn about the “esports’ side of the game, which may lead to an influx of new talent like every other game in the franchise before it.
The same effect could happen with a new Splatoon, F-Zero, or countless other games. Not to mention how big it would be to see existing competitive titles like Marvel Rivals or Call of Duty appear on the Switch, allowing even more players to engage with those communities.
There is also the hardware to take into account, as a mouse-like control scheme with the new Joy-Con could allow for interesting, hybrid usage in competitive games.