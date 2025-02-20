How to Watch Pokémon Day 2025 Presents – Stream Time, Predictions, Competitive Updates
Everyone knew it was coming, because it does every year, but The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed that Pokémon Day 2025 is getting its own Pokémon Presents event.
Pokémon Day is a yearly event where The Pokémon Company and its partners celebrate the original release of the first Pokémon games in Japan. This usually involves a broadcast with several important announcements for the franchise, and 2025 will be no different. Here is how to watch the Pokémon Day 2025 Presents presentation and what to expect from it.
When is the Pokémon Day 2025 Presents Stream?
Pokémon Day 2025 falls on Thursday, Feb. 27. The coinciding Pokémon Presents presentation will go live at 8am CT, but here is a list of when you can watch it across multiple major timezones.
Time Zone
Stream Time
PT
6am
CT
8am
ET
9am
UTC
2pm
JT
11pm
This will be the 29th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise and also kicks off what The Pokémon Company is celebrating as “the Year of Eevee.”
What is a Pokémon Presents?
Pokémon Presents is the name The Pokémon Company uses to describe a digital presentation centered around the Pokémon franchise. In most cases, it is broadcast on YouTube and reveals new information about games and other projects using the IP.
Unlike Nintendo Direct presentations, almost all of the content in a Pokémon Presents is tied directly to the Pokémon IP. They are also much less frequent, rarely happening more than once per year. Though the Pokémon Day Presents event is something you can mark on your calendar in advance, even if they wait until a week before to announce it, because it has happened every year in some form since the 20th anniversary in 2016.
What to Expect on Pokémon Day 2025
For Pokémon Day 2025, fans should expect a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, news about multiple Pokémon projects, updates on live-servce games like Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE, and at least a few surprise announcements.
Pokémon Day is not all about surprises since many of the details are shared or leaked ahead of time for games like Pokémon Go or UNITE. For example, you can expect Niantic to announce some big new updates and the next Go season, while UNITE already shared that new features are coming alongside Suicune to the game.
This will also be the first year Pokémon TCG Pocket is out during Pokémon Day, after being announced on Pokémon Day last year. There is a good chance the next pack and additional content is announced on Feb. 27.
The surprises you should keep an eye out for are new game and project announcements. Pokémon Day is typically when TPC and its partners announce new Pokémon games, such as Legends: Z-A in 2024, or multimedia projects involving the IP.
Legends; Z-A is absolutely going to be the major game featured in the Pokémon Day 2025 Presents event because it is slated to release this year and we have not seen anything from the game since it was revealed on Pokémon Day 2024. We should get our first look at gameplay, a release date, and an extensive look at what the second Legends title is bringing to the table.
There is also a chance for another surprise to drop during the presentation too. Something like a Black and White remake, a remaster for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky, or a new spinoff title are all guesses the community has made already.
If it is something smaller, expect it to drop before the Legends: Z-A news. But, if it is a major announcement like a main series remake or a tease for Generation 10, it will likely be the closer for the show.
Pokémon Day 2025 - Competitive and Esports Impact
While competition is never the focus of Pokémon Day, we will still get plenty of sizable updates that will impact the competitive and organized esports side of the franchise. Worlds 2025 will likely be mentioned along with other events.
Pokémon Go will likely share details about a new feature or something being added to the game along with new Pokémon. Pokémon UNITE has already shared that a new Pokémon, battle mode, matchmaking adjustments, and features from the Chinese version of the game are coming soon.
That doesn’t even touch on what smaller games, Pokémon TCG Pocket, or the physical card game will show off. However, if TCG Pocket does reveal and shadow-drop its new packs, that will shake the game's esports meta up.
Just the existence of Pokémon Legends: Z-A is enough to drive speculation about how competitive Pokémon might fit into the Legends series this time around.
In Legends: Arceus, the focus was entirely single-player and VGC continued to be played on Sword and Shield until Scarlet and Violet launched. That could repeat for Legends: Z-A, though that might mean Mega Pokémon and any new species will make their VGC appearance in the eventual Gen 10 titles. Many of the Hisuian forms first appearing in Arceus have made a major impact on the VGC meta in Scarlet and Violet, so the reveals for Z-A could give us a preview of what the Gen 10 meta will look like.