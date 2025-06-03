How to Watch the State of Unreal 2025 Showcase — Witcher 4 Features, Fortnite Reveals
CD Projekt Red isn’t done blowing minds yet. After dropping their atmospheric Witcher 4 trailer at The Game Awards 2024, we can look forward to even more at Unreal Fest 2025. It’s all going down during the State of Unreal showcase, Epic’s big yearly update on Unreal Engine and everything tied to it. Find out how to watch the livestream here.
Multiple Fortnite dataminers have also posted across social media about the event, so expect some big announcements to drop at that time. And of course, you can't forget that it's Nintendo Switch 2 launch week, so we could get some big info about Unreal's plans with the console.
When and Where to Watch The State of Unreal 2025
The State of Unreal kicks off at 9:30am EDT on June 3, 2025. CDPR has confirmed they’ll be presenting during the event, so it’s best to tune in right from the start to ensure that you don't miss anything. You can watch it live on YouTube or on Twitch.
There’s no word on when the dedicated Witcher 4 slot will be in the livestream schedule for the event, but the odds are that CDPR will drop their showcase during the event's keynote speeches because they shared the start time of the event instead of confirming which of the later livesteam sessions they'll be involved in. Still, if you’re into game dev tech, the rest of the stream has a bunch of Unreal-related panels that are worth sticking around for.
The State of Unreal 2025 Start Times
Check below to find Unreal Fest's start time in your time zone:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 3 at 6:30pm
- East Coast US (EDT): June 3 at 9:30am
- United Kingdom (BST): June 3 at 2:30pm
- Central Europe (CET): June 3 at 3:30pm
- Japan (JST): June 3 at 10:30pm
What to Expect from CD Projekt Red at The State of Unreal 2025
In a recent tweet, CDPR teased that they’ll be showing off “innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond.” That could mean anything from engine optimizations to new dev tools. Considering that The Witcher 4 is being built on a custom version of Unreal Engine 5, and there’s a panel called “First Look at Unreal Engine 5.6” on the first day of the event (2:30 PM to 3:30 PM ET), there’s a good chance we’ll get a clearer picture of the tech powering Ciri’s next big journey on day one of Unreal Fest 2025.
Expect CDPR to talk about how UE5 is being used for their vast, open-world systems. The cinematic reveal trailer shown back in December 2024 was already running in a special build of the engine. We might not get new gameplay, but we could get a closer look at the worldbuilding tools or combat systems.
This is the start of a whole new saga. CDPR is clearly treating this next era of The Witcher like a big technical and narrative leap. Watching them go behind the curtain at Unreal Fest could be a great way to understand how the next-gen Witcher game will push the visual and mechanical boundaries of video games with the help of Unreal Engine.
Set your reminders. You don’t want to miss Ciri’s new age kicking off with some serious Unreal firepower.
Fortnite News Dropping in at State of Unreal 2025
Fortnite may be a focal point during 2025's State of Unreal, so we could see a few notable announcements for Epic's battle royale.
Well-known leaker HypeX has revealed that there should be a few Fortnite-related announcements made tomorrow, though exact details are still scarce.
HYPEX pointed towards the possibility of new crossovers with Creative Mode. The Walking Dead just entered Creative as a collab partner, so other AMC or Disney franchises could be coming to Fortnite soon.
It's also worth noting that Nintendo is a sponsor of the State of Unreal event, so it's possible that there could be new details about how Epic's third-person shooter will run on the Switch 2.
While Fortnite fans are eagerly awaiting news of Chapter 6 Season 3, which will be released on June 7, this event is likely to focus more on future developments for Fortnite due to its emphasis on Unreal Engine as a whole.