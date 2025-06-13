How to Watch the 2025 Esports Awards - Nomination Reveal
Each year, the Esports Awards commemorates vital industry figures and communities that make esports great. 2025 marks its 10th anniversary, and the Esports Awards is adopting a celebratory 'Decade Awards' theme. Let's explore how fans can get involved and watch the event, including key dates and which platforms will broadcast it live.
Esports Awards: What is it?
The Esports Awards recognizes the best and most impactful esports organizations, teams, players, content creators and industry figures. It occurs annually, and the event livestreams its ceremony for viewers to watch. The Esports Awards includes a nomination process from community members and professionals, picking final award winners through a voting process. Pros hailing from all game genres, from MOBAs like League of Legends to FPS like Call of Duty, are eligible for recognition.
The Esports Awards' website states that it is dedicated to three main tenets:
- Recognizing Excellence: "Our aim is to ensure that success and achievement in esports is celebrated globally."
- Creating a Legacy: "The players, teams, organisations, gamers, suppliers, distributors, platforms and fans have created esports as an industry, we document the contributions and successes ensuring they are immortalised."
- Honouring the Industry: "Understanding and highlighting the processes that go on behind the scenes of every tournament and game played."
In 2025, the Esports Awards will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The event is adopting a 'Decade Awards' theme to celebrate, with sleek aesthetics and timeless gold and white colors. As part of a three-year partnership with the Esports World Cup, which currently has the largest prize pool in esports history, it will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports Awards
The Esports Awards will post an official reveal announcement on Friday, June 13 at 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You can follow their socials directly below for updates.
When Will the 2025 Esports Awards Occur?
The 2025 Esports Awards will take place on Sunday, August 10 2025. The event's main ceremony will begin at 5 PM EST. Here's a quick conversion of that time for other regions:
- West Coast US (PDT): 2 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 5 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 10 PM
- Europe (CEST): 11 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 6 AM (Next day, Monday, August 12)
The Esports Awards has a dedicated YouTube channel, @EsportsAwards, where it will broadcast its 2025 iteration. In addition, this channel contains VODs of previous years' ceremonies for viewers to reference and catch up on. The event will also livestream on its Twitch account at twitch.tv/esportsawards. Both platforms include a live chat feature so fans can show support to their favorite players and cheer on award winners.
For additional updates, viewers can follow the Esports Awards on X.com and Instagram at @esportsawards. Since it's a large event in the esports community, some streamers will likely host watch parties on their individual accounts and social media. Other content creators may be nominated for some awards, so a few famous faces could be in attendance. Previous award winners include League of Legends coach and caster Caedrel, Call of Duty legend Scump, and household name esports athlete Faker.