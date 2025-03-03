How to Watch The Liberation of Undermine Race to World First
- Team Liquid and Echo will face off once again in a new World of Warcraft Race to World First
- You can watch each guild and nearly every player on their own broadcast
- We've got the full schedule and boss breakdown
Season 2 of World of Warcraft: The War Within is finally here! That means its time for one of the most unique forms of esports competition - the Race to World First. The very best guilds in WoW will duke it out to see who can take down Gallywix first.
Get ready for an intense week (or two) of marathon gaming, endless wipes, delicious food for the Liquid crew, and the biggest nerd screams anywhere in competitive gaming. Here's how to watch every major broadcast of the Liberation of Undermine Race to World First
Liberation of Undermine Raid Schedule
Season 2 of The War Within kicks off on Tuesday, March 4th. This means that North American guilds (really just Team Liquid) will get to dive into the new raid as soon as maintenance ends. Currently, downtime is expected to end around 11 am ET. The European guilds will have to wait an extra day until their normal maintenance on Wednesday, March 5th. However, they usually have a shorter downtime window and can get into the action sooner.
All difficulties launch at the same time, which means that the guilds will start out on Heroic difficulty, clearing the raid again and again to get enough gear to start making progress on Mythic. Expect the first several days of the race to ultimately be pretty boring from an actual competition standpoint.
How to Watch Team Liquid
Because the Race to World First is not an official esports competition, there is no overall main broadcast to watch. Instead, each guild participating in the race will host its own broadcast and many of the players will livestream their own perspective. Liquid won the first race of The War Within, Nerub'ar Palace, and will be looking to defend their lead in the expansion.
Team Liquid is by far the best guild in North America and the only NA guild that has ever stood up to Echo (or Method before their collapse). The guild is led by Maximum, one of the game's most popular streamers and a charismatic raid leader. Often Max's stream will be the most-watched perspective on the race, particularly with Team Liquid is ahead.
Watch Team Liquid's progress on the following channels:
How to Watch Echo Esports
Formed out of the wreckage of the original Method, Echo is made up of some of the very best raiders to ever do it. They've had the edge over Liquid for the last few expansions despite the lack of a major esports organization backing them. Despite closing out Dragonflight with the first kill on Fyraak, Echo fell to Liquid in the first raid of The War Within. This will be Echo's chance to get on the board in the new era of WoW's shorter expansion cycle.
Watch Echo's progress on the following channels:
- Echo Esports
- Scripe (Raid Leader)
- Gingi (Ranged DPS)
How to Watch Method
The group that originated the broadcast era of the Race to World First, Method has slowly rebuilt after losing the bulk of its talent amidst controversy a few years ago. Now, the guild is steadily making progress and has positioned itself as the clear next up and the only guild that could potentially challenge Liquid and Echo. While it is unlikely we will see Method in the lead at any point unless they simply choose to enter the raid before Liquid and Echo finish their heroic splits, they still put on a great show that's worth tuning in to while the other guilds are on break.
Watch Method's progress on their main broadcast here.
How Long Will the Race to World First Last?
It's impossible to predict the exact length of any Race to World First. We've had raids go anywhere from 8 days to three full weeks, though the latter will probably never happen again. Nerub'ar Palace survived 12 days before Liquid got the final kill. That raid had eight bosses, the same number that will be in Liberation of Undermine, so it is reasonable to expect that the race will last somewhere between 10 and 13 days.
The bosses in Liberation of Undermine are as follows:
- Vexie Fullthrottle and the Geargrinders
- Cauldron of Carnage
- Rik Reverb
- Stix Bunkjunker
- Sprocketmonger Lockenstock
- One-Armed Bandit
- Mug'Zee
- Chrome King Gallywix
The best case scenario for a race is typically for the final boss to die towards the end of the second week of raiding (right around that 12-day mark). This prevents the delay between NA and EU server resets from playing a major role in determining the winner.