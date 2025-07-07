Why is Gen Z Into Horse Racing Now? How Uma Musume Pretty Derby Took Over Twitch
The racetrack once thrilled its attendees with intense, fast-paced competition, betting opportunities and inspiring underdog stories, but in recent years, equestrian pop-culture influence has faded and its fanbase is dwindling. An unexpected development is now resurrecting the sport with a new generation of gamers: an anime girl gacha game called Uma Musume Pretty Derby is inspiring fans to follow horse racing, dive into its lore and even visit their favorite horses. Plus, streamers are setting up esports tournaments. Here's everything to know.
What The Heck is Uma Musume: Pretty Derby?
In 2018, a media company known as Cygames had a wild idea: what if someone turned famous racehorses into cute anime girls? After a television series launch, Uma Musume Pretty Derby was born — "uma" literally meaning 'horse', and "musume" meaning 'girl'.
On the surface, Uma Musume Pretty Derby looks like any other anime franchise. Its cute, energetic characters have bubbly personalities, colorful hairstyles and trendy outfits. There is one key twist: every Uma Musume Pretty Derby character is based on a real-life inspiration. In addition, Uma Musume's arcs are also canonically accurate to horse racing lore. For example, the character Haru Urara is based on a popular Japanese horse from the 2000's who lost every single one of her races but was beloved by the public for her pluckiness. Some of the anime's storylines, like Season 1 protagonist Special Week's, go back as far as the 80's and 90's.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby's original launch was quite successful in Japan. A second season launched in 2021, its third arrived in 2023 and a stand-alone movie raced to the silver screen in 2024. Japanese fans have also been playing a dedicated gacha game, also called Uma Musume Pretty Derby, since 2021. However, the series continued to fly under the radar of US audiences until summer 2025, when the Uma Musume: Cinderella Grey adaptation launched alongside an English translation of its game.
In the Uma Musume Pretty Derby game, users pull for randomized 'uma' horse girls and train them to compete in races. Exercises such as tire pulling and studying all contribute to your uma's well-being, and there are over 20 unique umas to play as. While they sprint down the racetrack, a caster color commentates the action. The game is available on iOS, Android and PC via Steam.
After Uma Musume Pretty Derby's English version launched on June 28, 2025, it swept across the internet like wildfire. Twitch streamers have excitedly tried out the title: Ludwig, Northernlion and Asmongold are among the big names taking part in the trend. Audiences are eating it up, and Northernlion's first Uma Musume stream on July 2 nearly doubled his average view count according to the Twitch tracker sullygnome.com.
Influencers aren't the only ones enjoying the game. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby's Steam page has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" consensus (over 7,800 reviews and 92.19% of them positive) at the time of writing, and it has an average of about 30,000 active concurrent PF players according to the stat-tracking site SteamDB. Because the game is a mobile-first experience, it's likely that the steam count only represents a small fraction of the overall playerbase.
Sometimes, as is obvious in the embedded post above, Uma Musume's competition gets a little bit intense.
One user, @goosebuddy436, appreciated the many life lessons the game taught them:
"Do not let the cute horse girls fool you. This is a game of hard work, determination, tenacity, hype, and aura."
Ludwig Announces an Uma Musume Pretty Derby Tournament
Some enthusiasts are even taking the game another level: Ludwig is setting up an Uma Musume Pretty Derby tournament. He plans to invite at least 8 other streamers and broadcast the event live to fans.
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Fans are Actually Watching Real Horse Racing
The Uma Musume fad is having another unexpected effect: its die-hard fans are discovering a new interest in horse racing. As they learn about each Uma's history, gamers are diving deeper into the sport and sparking a resurgence.
For example, one popular Uma Musume girl is 'Gold Ship.' She is inspired by a Japanese racehorse who was active between 2011 and 2015. The real Gold Ship, a thoroughbred, is notorious for being difficult on the racetrack and fumbling key matchups.
After playing Uma Musume Pretty Derby, streamer and X.com netizen @Dreamboum has changed their handle to reflect how Gold Ship is their favorite character, calling her 'GOAT Ship.' They also popped in to revive discussion in the equestrian fandom, revealing they had watched Gold Ship's races due to Uma Musume and opining: "Gold Ship 100% was a beast who just didn't care about showing off his full power."
Dreamboum's post received over 50,000 likes, and other Uma Musume discourse threads are pulling similar numbers.
Google statistics show a massive influx of searches for each uma's real-world inspiration. Searches for 'Gold Ship' have seen an over 800% increase since Uma Musume's release, and the trend is consistent for other characters like Haru Urura.
Some players are even making real-world pilgrimages to visit their favorite in-game racehorses. The aforementioned Haru Urara is still alive and kicking after her endearing racing career. One X.com post reminding fans that they can meet her (by reservation only) received over 130,000 likes in just one day. The OP cautions that Haru is booked and busy: "Even for people in Japan, booking isn’t easy. If you hope to visit, please be respectful and follow the rules. Thank you for your continued love for Haru Urara."
Before Uma Musume, horse racing had largely fallen out of fashion among younger generations. Baseball, soccer, and football now reign supreme as the most popular sports. However, this quirky video game could inspire a new generation of equestrians to run to the racetrack, and it's establishing a solid link between esports and traditional, physical sports.
Is Uma Musume Pretty Derby an Esport?
It's important to note that there is a heavy gacha aspect to Uma Musume which can translate to luck and pay-to-win factors. The title does include in-game purchases. However, it is free-to-play and users generally won't have a difficult time succeeding in the game without spending money.
Uma Musume is trending towards some traditional esports characteristics. First, and perhaps most interestingly, the game uses a kernel-level anticheat. In other words, its competitive integrity standards appear similar to more established (and grittier) esports titles like VALORANT, League of Legends and Counter-Strike 2.
In addition, every 'uma' in the game has unique stats, strengths and weaknesses. Each training activity also shapes your uma's stats in different directions. There is a distinct PvP mode and an Uma Musume 'meta'. The community is developing tier lists and tutorials for its characters — the r/UmaMusume game subreddit, which hosts weekly 'trainer threads,' already has over 60,000 members.
The main factor that will determine Uma Musume Pretty Derby's fate as an esport is its player count. 30,000 concurrent PC users, a week after its global launch and with almost no advertising, is a promising start. Since Uma Musume has many more mobile users, its overall player count is likely much higher. However, developers will have to ensure there are incentives for players to return to the game and actively compete over time, lest it become an Among-Us-esque fad.