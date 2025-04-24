Huge Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals 5 New Heroes, More Team-Ups
Marvel Rivals is already deep into Season 2, but that doesn’t mean some of the game’s current updates aren’t also leaking data about what will come in future seasons.
As the April 24 patch for Marvel Rivals went live on the game’s servers, dataminers were able to find a lot of interesting new info that points to additional heroes and abilities that might be coming in later updates. This includes a handful of surprising names, some clarification on timeframes, and potential Team-Ups for existing heroes as well.
Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Five Surprising Heroes That Might Join the Roster
In the latest round of Marvel Rivals leaks, five additional heroes were found in the game’s code. And, unlike some previous leaks, these heroes all have at least a few abilities and their roles fully noted in the data.
Four out of the five heroes seem like pretty deep pulls for this early in Marvel Rivals’ content cycle, but each of them are unique and look like they can bring some interesting depth to the already massive roster. Just remember that all of this is leaked information pulled from unreleased data, so all of it could be proven false with a bit of confirmation from NetEase Games.
The new hero leaks include:
- Armor
- Forge
- Hive
- Amaranth
- White Fox
Armor
Armor, otherwise known as Hisako Ichiki, first appeared in 2004’s Astonishing X-Men and has been a returning character in various X-Men storylines, including the Hellfire Gala. You also might recognize her from Marvel Snap, where she is a card accessible early in the game.
She uses psionic powers to create a powerful exoskeleton suit of armor capable of super strength, near invulnerability at times, concussive blasts, and can grow to massive sizes.
- Role: Vanguard
- Unbreakable Object
- Psionic Armor - 1. Form
- Psionic Armor - 2. Form
- Psionic Armor - 3. Form
- Mountain-Breaking Strike
Hive
A collective being made up of parasites held by Hyrdra, the Hive is intelligent and deadly. It is known to be capable of possessing humans, using its various parasites as weapons, and even resurrecting people from the dead by bonding with them.
Of the five leaked heroes, this is by far the most far out selection. The Hive has only appeared in a handful of comics after debuting in 2009’s Secret Warriors #2 and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, though it would give Hyrdra some actual representation on the roster and could have very interesting abilities.
- Role: Vanguard
- Deadly Parasite
- Painful Lashing
- Accelerated Transformation
Forge
The most recognizable name on this list, Forge is a classic X-Men character who has appeared in dozens of different comics, multiple shows, and other media. He first appeared in Uncanny X-Men all the way back in 1984, was a founder of X-Force, and is considered one of the most powerful mutants in existence at times, being labeled as Omega-level.
Forge is a genius capable of handling and inventing incredible, advanced tech to use in combat or in support of his allies. He is also occasionally able to use “technoforming” to retrofit most machinery into devices he invents at will, along with sorcery.
- Role: Strategist
- Structural Analysis
- Creative Modification
- Spirit Realm Walking
- Limitation-Breaking Modification
Amaranth
Speaking of sorcery, Amaranth is another mystical named Aaf Capmi Piap user introduced in the 2023 Scarlet Witch run of comics as an apprentice to Wanda Maximoff. She is the living combination of Chaos and Witchcraft within the Marvel Universe, giving her access to a wide variety of powers.
Among those abilities, she can cancel out magic, fly, and cause people to go crazy with direct eye contact.
- Role: Duelist
- Chaos Spike
- Spell Counter
- Chaos Rain
- Frenzied Deterrence
White Fox
The last name on this list is White Fox, another South Korean hero who is also a member of the Agents of Atlas alongside current Marvel Rivals heroes Luna Snow and Iron Fist—the Lin Lie we see in game.
She is known as the last of the Kumiho, or legendary Korean creatures capable of interacting with humans and controlling great power, which were hunted to near extinction. She has superhuman and animalistic attributes, along with abilities such as hypnosis, life-force absorption, and transformation, allowing her to show off her true nine-tailed fox kumiho form.
- Role: Strategist
- Life Drain
- Life Transfer
- Rapid Hypnosis
- Fox Shadow Evasion
In addition to these five heroes, leaker X0XLEAK cleared up the current waiting room for release, noting that this leak might include more outright information, but the characters are not as “fleshed out” as some, like Professor X, Phoenix, or Daredevil, when it comes to files. The new leaks are listed as heroes 1,067 to 1,071 in the backend, well behind a handful of other files.
Marvel Rivals Leak Shows New Team-Ups for Venom, Luna Snow, and More
Heroes weren’t the only thing leaked, though they did have the most information. We also got some details on potential upcoming Team-Ups for existing characters on the Marvel Rivals roster.
- Rocket Raccoon (Anchor) and Peni Parker
- Luna Snow (Anchor) and Hawkeye
- Venom (Anchor) and Jeff
- Punisher (Anchor) and Black Widow
With how NetEase started changing up and rotating Team-Ups in and out of the game with Season 2, it is likely that these new additions could appear in Season 2.5 or 3 as additional alterations.
There is no concrete data on what any of these Team-Ups will do. However, seeing a Venomized Jeff is the most likely outcome of that specific pairing.
Marvel Rivals April 24 Leaks - Esports Impact
This leaks is big news for players looking for more hero details that we likely won’t see for months, if not years. Sure, Marvel Rivals is going to start releasing a new character every month once Season 3 begins, but there are already more than a dozen heroes that have been leaked.
Any new hero addition, or change to the existing lineup of Team-Ups, is going to impact the meta of the game at every level. More Vanguardds and Strategists means more varied options when building a lineup, and flexibility to counter existing heroes in the right scenario.
This specific leak lineup likely won’t impress Marvel fans who are looking for big names such as Cyclops or Deadpool to be added, but the sheer variety and depth to some of these names could just as easily show how dedicated NetEase is to providing unique experiences for the game using lesser known heroes.