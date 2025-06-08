Hungrybox's Jigglypuff Win Streak Snapped After 15 Years
Tipped Off is a historic Super Smash Bros. tournament, and it looks like a new piece of history has been written this year as another Jigglypuff player finally snapped a 15-year streak held by Hungrybox.
Since breaking out and becoming a top player in 2009, Hungrybox has largely remained the undisputed top Jigglypuff player in the world. A few names, including Mang0, have held some weight with the character at various points over the last 15 years, but Hbox and the Balloon Pokémon have been partners long before it was even reclassified to be part Fairy-type.
During that span, Hbox has become one of the top Melee players of all time, with multiple consecutive years ranked as the top overall player in the world, dozens of Major victories, and a lucratively successful content career to back it up. And he did all that with a single character.
From February 2010 onward, no Jigglypuff player has ever outplaced Hbox in an official Melee tournament. That is, until Dylan "Dawson" Dougherty snapped the 15-year streak at Tipped Off 16: Safari.
During the opening set of round two pools, Hbox suffered a major upset at the hands of Virginia’s own Ethan "Maelstrom" Welch and was sent into the lower bracket earlier than many likely ever expected. He was eventually knocked out by Nicki one game out of top 32, while Dawsome made the cut.
The actual outcome of the match that got Dawson into the top 32 actually didn’t matter either, as his opponent, Jacob "Faust" Fischer, is also a Jigglypuff player. Both he and Dawson were ranked in the top 60 in the 2024 SSBMRank, sitting at 55th and 58th, respectively, with Toussaint "2saint" Turnier sandwiched between at 56th. The only non-Hbox Jigglypuff player ranked higher than Faust is SDJ.
According to Andrew “PracticalTAS” Nestico, the last time another Puff player outperformed Hbox in an event was at Pound 4 in January 2010 when Mang0’s crowned Jigglypuff bested Hungrybox’s now iconic bandana’d singer 3-1. Mang0 did play Fox throughout the event, including the first game of that grand finals, though he swapped to Jigglypuff in game two and swept Hbox from there.
After that victory, Mang0 placed his crown in the trophy case and retired his Puff, focusing on his Fox and Falco to this day.
For Hbox, this 33rd place finish is his lowest placement since The FINAL Melee Coinbox in November 2023 if you count online events. Without counting online events, Hungrybox hasn’t recorded a lower placement in a documented tournament since 2007, with his first recorded event from Smashboards showing a 33rd place finish at June GIGABITS. And, considering he made Genesis history earlier this year with his first Major win in over two years, this streak snapping is just another reminder of his longevity.