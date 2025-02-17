HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT - Release Date, Full Roster, and DLC Schedule
After an initial delay, HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT finally has a solidified release date and schedule for post-launch content.
Developed by Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games in Japan and Arc System Works globally, HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT brings the popular anime and manga franchise into the fighting game space as a 2.5D, three-on-three tag title. And now fans have a lot to look forward to when the game finally drops.
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT Release Date and All Systems
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT will now be released on July 17. It will launch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $59.99.
Originally, HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT was set to release in 2024 after the game was shown at various conventions and tournaments throughout the year. Eighting decided to push it back to 2025 largely because the team wanted to implement rollback netcode fully—which could have hurt the game’s reception at launch.
“We made this decision out of concern that players would not be able to fully enjoy the game in a state where some players would encounter issues with online play, given the nature of fighting games,” Eighting said.
Full HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT Launch Roster
During the 2025 Evo Awards, Eighting and Arc System Works fully revealed the release date and launch roster for HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT. In total, there will be 16 characters available right when the game drops on July 17.
- Gon
- Killua
- Kurapika
- Leorio
- Hisoka
- Netero
- Bisky
- Uvogin
- Machi
- Chrollo
- Feitan
- Meruem
- Genthru
- Razor
- Morel
- Kite
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT Game Modes and Content
At its core, HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT is a three-on-three tag fighter that centers on using assists and other abilities to help you combo. You can switch with your other characters seamlessly in battle, including after they use their assists.
Rush Combos enable you to hit multiple attack buttons to string combos together. Aura Arts give each character special moves to use by consuming their Aura Gauge, with the more Aura you have banked allowing you to do more damage. Over Gear serves as a boost to your power, speed, and other stats that can be used once per battle, while also allowing you to break a combo.
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT will have a Ranked Match online mode and allow you to create custom rooms with other players through Player Match.
A story mode that will act as “a retelling of famous scenes from HunterxHunter” will be included and also acts as a tutorial for certain mechanics. You can also challenge the Sky Arena or Combo Trials in Single mode.
Unlike with the roster, it is unclear if we know a full list of the stages that will be featured in HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT yet. Here is the list we know so far. Offline modes will include Free Battle, Training, and a menu to rewatch your saved replays.
- Forest (Day)
- Forest (Night)
- Wasteland (Day)
- Wasteland (Night)
- Heavens Arena
- Weapons Testing Site B1
- Testing Gate
- Masadora
- Dodgeball Arena
- Knov's Nen Mansion
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT DLC Schedule and Cost
Eighting has confirmed that HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT will feature a Season Pass 1 with four DLC characters released through Summer 2026. There will also be a bonus character costume released as an additional DLC.
The first piece of DLC will be Neferpitou joining the roster in Fall 2025. Here is the full DLC schedule from the developers:
- Fall 2025 - Neferpitou
- Winter 2025 - ???
- Spring 2026 - ???
- Summer 2026 - ???
The base roster and DLC confirmation have most fans excited, however, the cost of both is tampering with the hype.
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT will cost $59.99 for a game that only has 16 characters. The DLC will cost an additional $20 for four characters and one additional costume for Chrollo. For many players that will not be enough content to justify an additional purchase.
Most big fighting games charge around $24.99 for their season passes that include between four and six DLC characters.
Other games like UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes that HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT is being compared to only charge $9.99—even if HunterxHunter does bring some IP familiarity that UNI doesn’t. And, with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves releasing on April 24 with its entire first season of DLC bundled into the $59.99, it makes HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT look even pricier by extension.
“They are charging AAA price for a AA game in an already niche genre. I’m a fighting game player and a huge HxH fan but man.. this is the worst idea ever. Not enough players are gonna be willing to spend 60$ for it..sadly me included,” Reddit user DickGrayson91421 said.
And it isn’t even just the cost. Eighitng has confirmed that crossplay will not be available for the game, meaning players will only be able to play online against other players on the same platform.
At a premium price in a relatively niche genre, not having crossplay will likely sentence HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT to small player counts spread across its three launch platforms. That will heavily limit the online matchmaking pool and could see the game suffer a similar fate to Eighting’s last game, DNF Duel, which peaked at 12,331 players at launch on Steam but only has 20 people playing daily less than three years later, according to SteamDB.
Esports Impact
DNF Duel was poised to be the next big thing for the subset of fighting game fans not looking for the standard Street Fighter/Tekken/Mortal Kombat experience. However, rough patches and challenging online play quickly slowed its momentum. Now Eighting looks to try again with a game that has a much more promising install base hungry for a game to tide them over until 2XKO
Tag fighters are a huge part of the fighting game tournament scene and helped give rise to many of the biggest names in FGC esports like Justin Wong and IFCYipes. With Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting a spotlight this year, and many gamers looking for something to fill the void left by the lack of a Dragon Ball FighterZ sequel, now is the perfect time for a game like this based on another hugely popular anime IP.
Unfortunately, the lack of a slot at Evo, likely due to the game's release so close to the event, it will be some time before we see Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact on the biggest stage in esports. If it cannot grab an audience before 2XKO comes out, we may never get that chance.