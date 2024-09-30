Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Release Date Delayed for Critical Feature
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact, the fighting game based on the popular Shonen Jump manga/anime, has had its release date pushed back to "some time in 2025." The developers have cited the implementation of rollback netcode as the primary reason for the delay.
"Due to the nature of fighting games," the statement reads, "we have determined that it will be difficult for everyone to fully enjoy the game if the gameplay of some users is affected during online battles."
Response to the delay has been largely positive as fighting game fans have come to expect rollback netcode as a core feature in modern fighting games.
Riot Games has made the implementation of rollback netcode a selling point of its upcoming League of Legends fighting game 2XKO. Street Fighter 6 was the first in the long-running franchise to utilize the tech and has seen an increase in online engagement such as the recent Sajam Slam, which brought together influencers from outside the fighting game space with veteran SF pros for a team tournament played fully online across the US.
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact is a team-based fighter that allows players to select three characters from the beloved series and swap between them mid-fight a la Marvel vs. Capcom or Dragon Ball FighterZ. The game is developed by Eighting Co. and published by Bushiroad and Arc System Works.