When Can You Play Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact?
There are only a couple of days left before the highly anticipated Hunter x Hunter fighting game’s global release, as it is set to become the primary focus of avid fighting game fans.
However, while its official release date is set for July 17, 2025, many fans are wondering if there will be opportunities to pick up the game earlier through Early Access.
Here is everything you need to know about the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact and when you can start playing the game.
How to get the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Early Access Launch
Hunter x Hunter Impact Early Access will be available to players who pre-ordered the Deluxe version of the game on Steam ahead of the game's official release date. Players will be able to start their ranked journey in Nen Impact while learning the game's unique fighting system ahead of everybody else.
Here are the early access release times for various time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): July 15 at 5:00 PM
- Mountain US (MT): July 15 at 6:00 PM
- Central US (CT): July 15 at 7:00 PM
- East Coast US (ET): July 15 at 8:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 16 at 1:00 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): July 16 at 2:00 AM
- Japan (JST): July 16 at 9:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZST): July 16 at 12:00 PM
However, just know that early access will only be available for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game. So, while you may have already pre-ordered Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact, just buying the base game will not give you an extra few days to practice. Instead, you will need to wait for its global release date of July 17, 2025.
What is in the Hunter x Hunter Deluxe Edition?
Those who are interested in purchasing the Hunter x Hunter Deluxe Edition still have some time to make that purchase ahead of the game’s global release. Additionally, fans who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive an extra batch of incentives for buying the expansive version of the game.
Here is what you will receive if you opt for the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Deluxe Edition versus pre-ordering it.
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Deluxe
- Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Base Game
- Season Pass 1 DLC (Four Additional Characters)
- Alternate Costume for Chrollo
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Pre-Order Deluxe Bonuses
Players who pre-order the game will be granted one of three different cosmetic skins in Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact, all dependent on which version of the game they purchased. Here are three different alternate character colors that you can receive based on your specific console.
- Nintendo Switch: Gon Alternate Color
- PlayStation 5: Killua Alternate Color and Early Access
- Steam via PC: Hisoka Alternate Color and Early Access
When is the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Global Release?
Hunter x Hunter will officially release on July 17, 2025, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft PC via Steam. Additionally, those looking to download the free demo for Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact should check out our guide on how to do this. Additionally, Hunter x Hunter fans should be sure to also check out our release guide on the upcoming title. For now, fighting game players will need to spend the next couple of months learning the game's mechanics to hopefully avoid tilting in your future ranked games.