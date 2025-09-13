Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Big Time Rush: The Biggest Celebrities at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 is in full swing, and it aims to break Twitch's records with 1 million subscribers. Celebrity guests are popping up left and right, from Kim Kardashian to The Jonas Brothers and even Snoop Dogg. Let's recap every celebrity on Mafiathon 3 so far, and how the stream is impacting the industry.
- Mafiathon 3: Kim Kardashian
- Mafiathon 3: Mariah Carey
- Mafiathon 3: The Jonas Brothers
- Jabbawockeez
- Mafiathon 3: The Blue Man Group
- Mafiathon 3: Ray and the Clover Boys
- Mafiathon 3: Lala Anthony
- Mafiathon 3: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Ghost
- Mafiathon 3: Tisha Campbell
- Mafiathon 3: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Lil' Dicky
- Mafiathon 3: Teyana Taylor
- Mafiathon 3: Ice Cube
- Mafiathon 3: Big Time Rush
- Mafiathon 3: Ne-Yo
- Mafiathon 3: NBA YoungBoy
- Mafiathon 3: Clix
- Mafiathon 3: Draymond Green
- Mafiathon 3: Kehlani and Marlon Wayans
- Mafiathon 3: Teddy Swims & NPC Miles Morales
- Mafiathon 3: Keke Palmer
- Mafiathon 3: Latto & Ice Spice
- Mafiathon 3: Lizzo
- Mafiathon 3: Winnie Harlow and Law Roach
- Mafiathon 3: Roman Atwood
- Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Mafiathon 3: Kim Kardashian
Reality TV star, entrepreneur and law student Kim Kardashian arrived to Mafiathon 3 on September 2 2025, with her son Saint West joining later on. The gang had a pool noodle fight, and Kim and Saint pranked Kai by flipping a table on him. Kim also revealed that she 'doesn't believe in homework,' which RaKai (who has served his time in homework jail) heartily agreed to.
Mafiathon 3: Mariah Carey
She's already defrosting, and she's also on Kai Cenat's stream: Mariah Carey was one of Mafiathon 3's first guests. As jingle bells and holiday cheer loomed in the distance, Carey chatted about her music career and gave audience members life advice, reminding them to always "hold onto hope."
Mafiathon 3: The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) pulled up to Mafiathon with a special gift for Kai: a brand-new electric guitar. They helped Cenat write a song for his girlfriend Gigi, and performed several of their biggest hits like "Cake By the Ocean."
Jabbawockeez
The Jabbawockeez, a hip-hop dance group, showed Kai and friends some fresh new moves. The group also announced their upcoming Las Vegas residency, where they will perform at the MGM Grand Hotel.
Mafiathon 3: The Blue Man Group
The Blue Man Group, an avant-garde band, may be expanding: the gang made a Mafiathon 3 cameo and colored Kai Cenat and his friends with paint guns. Plaqueboymax, a FaZe member, also appeared during this segment.
Mafiathon 3: Ray and the Clover Boys
Taiwanese teenager Chen-Ruei "Ray" Hsu shot to stardom last year after his banter with Kai Cenat went viral, leading to frequent stream visits and even time on Streamer University. Before joining AMP, Ray was part of The Clover Boys, a group including fellow streamers RaKai and Tylil. The Clover Boys have been a constant presence during Mafiathon 3, from RaKai's homework jail to a group celebration at the 400,000 milestone.
Mafiathon 3: Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony, famous for her time as an MTV VJ and actress, played a pivotal role in one of Mafiathon's challenges. She helped Cenat host a 'Love Island' style dating show with his friends. Lala also gave the crew acting lessons, where Kaysan showed particular talent.
Mafiathon 3: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Ghost
When Snoop Dogg visits your stream, there's one opportunity you just can't miss: Kai Cenat, Snoop, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Ghost munched on some chips, enjoyed some herbal relaxation and wandered around the Mafiathon mansion. The group partied with confetti and streamers and later met up with the Blue Man Group.
Mafiathon 3: Tisha Campbell
Tisha Campbell, who played Gina in the 1990s sitcom Martin, was another Mafiathon guest. Netizens in Kai's chat enjoyed her surprise appearance, noting they appreciated her humor and humble attitude.
Mafiathon 3: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Lil' Dicky
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become a music industry power couple, recently becoming engaged in late 2024. The pair visited Kai Cenat's stream with a friend, fellow musician and rapper Lil' Dicky. Selena brought a gift basket from her brand Rare Beauty for Cenat's sister. Benny and Lil' Dicky chatted with Kai about fashion, PCs and more.
Mafiathon 3: Teyana Taylor
Musician, actress and dancer Teyana Taylor featured on Cenat's stream for about 30 minutes. The pair discussed Kai's haircut, which he promised fans as a condition of reaching his 1 million subscriber goal. They laughed after googling pictures of "KAI CENAT BALD." Taylor later shared some inspirational stories about her career. She also took a moment to pray with Kai and also talked about her favorite foods.
Mafiathon 3: Ice Cube
Rapper and actor Ice Cube stopped by Kai Cenat's stream with some crazy stories from his Hollywood career. He also met the Clover Boys, discussed the music industry and mentioned his appreciation for other artists like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
Mafiathon 3: Big Time Rush
Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, featuring a fictional boy band, was one of the 2000s' most iconic shows. Kai Cenat first teased a Big Time Rush collab on his X.com account, telling fans to "GET IN HERE NOW." The group (with members Kendall Scmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega) stopped by with their in-show manager, Gustavo Rocqué (played by Stephen Kramer Glickman). They chatted with Kai, met the Clover Boys, and had a dance party to their hit song 'Boyfriend.'
Mafiathon 3: Ne-Yo
Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo had some crazy stories for Kai Cenat and the Clover Boys. While on-stream, he shared his experience with meeting the late Michael Jackson, whom he called the "greatest artist of all time."
Mafiathon 3: NBA YoungBoy
Kai and his crew pulled up to an NBA YoungBoy concert, livestreaming the entire event. The group had front-row seats, and Cenat also briefly met the rapper Birdman before the show began.
Mafiathon 3: Clix
Fortnite aficionado and content creator Clix agreed to a 25,000 USD 1v1 wager against Kai. Going up against a signed esports pro isn't easy — Kai ended up losing the 25k, which wasn't entirely unexpected, but fans enjoyed watching the match.
Mafiathon 3: Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors NBA player Draymond Green joked around and talked sports with Kai, Tylil and Dezz on stream. The group re-watched footage from the 2016 NBA finals Game 7, where the Warriors infamously lost. Green revealed he hadn't seen the clip since. He also played basketball on the Mafiathon Mansion court, reminisced about meeting Kobe Bryant and offered his opinions on Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Mafiathon 3: Kehlani and Marlon Wayans
R&B singer Kehlani met Kai and the Clover Boys, but RaKai may have made a slight fumble: he mistook them for fellow musician Tyla. Actor Marlon Wayans was also present, and he invited Kai Cenat to a premiere for his upcoming movie.
Mafiathon 3: Teddy Swims & NPC Miles Morales
Teddy Swims kicked off a live concert on Mafiathon 3. NPC Miles Morales, who entertains Kai's audience while he sleeps, was jamming out and enjoying the tunes nearby.
Mafiathon 3: Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer brought Kai's group another acting lesson, also adding tips about production and the Hollywood indsutry.
Mafiathon 3: Latto & Ice Spice
Rappers Ice Spice and Latto appeared on September 5. The pair chatted with RaKai, visited his homework jail and tested out Kai Cenat's car bed.
Mafiathon 3: Lizzo
Lizzo and her crew attended Kai Cenat's game night. Ray and other fan-favorites made an appearance, playing Mafia in a brand-new Mafiathon Mansion game room.
Mafiathon 3: Winnie Harlow and Law Roach
Model Winnie Harlow previously featured in America's Next Top Model. She has since walked in London Fashion Week and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and featured on magazine covers for Vogue Italia, Glamour, Ebony and Cosmopolitan. Law Roach is well-known as a top Hollyword personal stylist, working with celebrities like Zendaya. Winnie and Law visited Kai's stream for an IRL Dress to Impress segment.
Mafiathon 3: Roman Atwood
Vloggers Roman Atwood and Brittney Atwood, who are some of Kai Cenat's inspirations, visited his stream at Mafiathon 3's start. The group talked about content creation, and celebrated the 130,000 subscriber milestone.
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Kai Cenat isn't directly involved in esports, but he is an avid gamer and has some industry connections. Alongside single-player games like Minecraft and Sekiro, he enjoys FPS titles. Kai has a friendship with Counter-Strike ex-pro and content creator Summit1g, citing him as one of his streaming inspirations. Cenat also has his own Fortnite Icon Series skin. Of course, Clix's Mafiathon 3 appearance also ties the event to the esports world.
Throughout 2025, Twitch's viewer counts have stumbled. The site underwent a massive viewbot ban, removing fake followers, and also struggled to compete with rising alternatives like Kick. However, Mafiathon 3 has been pulling up Twitch's numbers and could help revitalize the site, especially to a younger audience.