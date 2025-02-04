IEM Katowice CS2 Finals: How to Watch, Schedule, Teams
Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) tournaments have been a mainstay of the Counter-Strike esports circuit since they began in 2006. 2025's first IEM event, IEM Katowice, is in full swing and becoming more intense as its teams approach its competitive final stages. Let's explore everything we know about IEM Katowice 2025, its participating teams, its schedules, and how fans can watch games live.
IEM Katowice: Counter-Strike Competition
Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice is one of the most prestigious Counter-Strike tournaments in the game's esports sphere. It is a Tier 1 tournament officially sponsored by Counter-Strike's creator Valve, technology brand Intel, and esports tournament organizer Electronic Sports League (ESL). The event boasts a $1,250,000 prize pool and will take place in Katowice in southern Poland. It is hosted in the Spodek Arena, one of the city's largest venues.
IEM Katowice 2025 Teams
The following teams are participants in IEM Katowice 2025:
- G2 Esports
- Team Spirit
- The MongolZ
- Team Vitality
- FaZe Clan
- MOUZ
- Natus Vincere
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- FURIA Esports
- paiN Gaming
- MIBR
- 3DMAX
- Eternal Fire
- GamerLegion
- Complexity
- SAW
- BIG
- FlyQuest
- Astralis
- WildCard
- Virtus.pro
- Imperial Female
- HEROIC
Of these teams, six will qualify for the Quarterfinals. Group stage matchups are still in progress, and their winners will determine who faces off in the tournament's next phase.
IEM Katowice CS2 Format
The IEM Katowice Finals will run in a single-elimination bracket and include the following maps: Ancient, Anubis, Dust II, Inferno, Mirage, Nuke and Train. It will have three segments. First, teams will participate in the Quarterfinals which will be best-of-three and include four participants. All Quarterfinals participants qualified for the phase through the Group Stage's second and third places, and there will be two matchups. Next, the Quarterfinals winners will progress to the Semifinals where they will compete with the Group Stage's first-place winners. The Semifinals also have two matches and are in a best-of-three format. Finally, the Semifinals winners will face off in a best-of-five Grand Finals matchup to determine IEM Katowice 2025's winning team.
Grand Finals winners will receive a $400,000 Grand Prize, while the 2nd-place runner-up receives $180,000.
IEM Katowice 2025 Finals Schedule
The IEM Katowice Finals will occur from January 29 to February 9 2025. The tournament's Quarterfinals will occur on Friday, February 7 2025. Semifinals will begin the next day on Saturday, February 8 2025. The tournament's most prestigious battle, the IEM Katowice 2025 Grand Finals, will occur on Sunday, February 9 2025.
Full IEM Katowice 2025 Finals Schedule:
February 7 2025
- 10:00 AM: Expo doors open
- 3:30 PM: Opening Ceremony
- 3:45 PM: Quarterfinal #1 Begins
- 7:00 PM: Quarterfinal #2 Begins
February 8 2025
- 10:00 AM: Expo doors open
- 3:35 PM: Opening Ceremony
- 3:45 PM: Seminifinal #1
- 7:00 PM: Semifinal #2
February 9 2025
- 10:00 AM: Expo Doors Open
- 4:45 PM: Opening Ceremony
- 5:00 PM: Grand Final
How to Watch the IEM Katowice 2025 Finals
Fans can watch the IEM Katowice 2025 Finals from several official stream sources. FaceIt's website www.faceit.com displays several official event streams showcasing player rosters and statistics for watchers to track while they follow the game. FaceIt's streams also include a Chat function to connect with other users.
In addition, the IEM Katowice 2025 games are live on Twitch at ESL's official Counter-Strike channel, www.twitch.tv/eslcs. An additional channel, www.twitch.tv/eslcsb, also streams the matches.
ESL's official YouTube, www.youtube.com/@ESLCS, is currently hosting livestreams as well. After matches conclude, the YouTube channel preserves them as VODs, which is particularly handy if there's a particular matchup you want to watch but can't make it when it goes live. The accompanying highlight channel www.youtube.com/@ESLCSHighlights posts the best moments from each game.
ESL is active on social media and frequently provides updates to its ongoing tournaments. Fans can follow ESL's Instagram at www.instagram.com/eslcs. Intel Extreme Masters also has a dedicated Facebook page with 466,000 followers at facebook.com/iem/ and an account with over 418,000 followers on X.com at x.com/IEM.