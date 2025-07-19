Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Release Date, Delays and More
The Inazuma Eleven series has been around since 2008, when the original title was released on the Nintendo DS in Japan.
The series is best known for its Japanese releases, as the US didn’t receive its port of the game until 2014, when the original Inazuma Eleven was re-released. Now in 2025, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is back in action, if it ever actually releases.
This new take on the series is the first to be released in the main series since 2010, with the third iteration. However, there have been two spin-offs from the main game: Inazuma Eleven GO and Inazuma Eleven Strikers, which had varied releases up until 2015.
This is a sports role-playing game where players build a school soccer team by scouting and recruiting new members. By talking to Celia in the clubroom, players can search for recruits using names, stats, or a growing connection map.
Once found, recruits can be challenged in the overworld; win the match, and they join your team. Talking to Natsumi lets players recruit members from teams they've defeated in the main story.
There are nearly 1,000 unique characters to collect, each with their own stats and abilities, but only 100 can be kept in your party at once.
The story follows Mark Evans, a talented goalkeeper and captain of Raimon Jr. High’s struggling soccerteam. He dreams of entering the Football Frontier tournament, unaware of his connection to the legendary Inazuma Eleven through his grandfather, David Evans.
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Faces Another Pushback
The release date for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been delayed from August 21, 2025, to November 13, 2025, due to an unexpected increase in content volume requiring additional time for voice recording, localization, and final development. The developers apologized and thanked fans for their patience.
The announcement gained significant attention, becoming the account's most viewed post in eight months with over half a million views. However, the comment section reflects frustration and disappointment from the community.
Fans were livid over the news, with the top comment discussing how the game was initially supposed to release in December 2023. Now, almost two years later, the game has hit yet another delay.
“Honestly, we don't care that much about international dubbing. If you release it as a DLC later it will be fine. Please, reconsider it. We can live well with Japanese audio with subtitles, just like on the Beta,” said one X user in the comments.
Others criticized the update, arguing that the company should release new content in updates or DLC. At the same time, some said they would be canceling their pre-order because of the constant delays in the release.
Esports Impact for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road's delay
The new version of the game will have an online multiplayer aspect and will be released on more systems than ever before. Not only will it be playable on the new Nintendo Switch 2, but it will also be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.
While the game has had different Betas to test its mechanics before release, those who haven’t gotten their hands on the game yet will now have to wait even longer before they can compete against others online.
Barring any further delays for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, the game is now scheduled for a tentative release on November 13, 2025, after it was previously bumped to August 21.