Invincible Fighting Game Appears Out of the Blue at Xbox Showcase
It appears superhero tag fighters are having a bit of a renaissance in 2025, with Invincible Vs bringing the world of the popular comic and animated series into an entirely new dimension, in more ways than one.
From the team at Skybound Games Studio, Invincible Vs is a new 3-on-3 tag fighter that pits characters from across Robert Kirkman’s comic universe against each other in a classic fighting game formula. From the titular Invincible and his friends to more than a few other Viltrumites flying around, this game looks like it will be a powerful new addition to the genre.
What is Invincible Vs? Roster and Release Window
First revealed on June 8 at the Xbox Game Showcase, Invincible Vs brings the Invincible comics into the fighting game scene with a 3-on-3 tag fighter that looks to mix multiple elements from classics in the genre.
With sharp 3D models that have varying levels of movement, ranging from ground to flying, to the gorey visuals that take the Mortal Kombat approach, Invincible Vs isn’t just going to be a Marvel vs. Capcom clone. According to the trailer, it is a “ brutal, bloody, and frenetic 3v3 tag fighter” that features characters from across the series like Atom Eve, Omni-Man, and everyone’s king, Rex Plode.
This slots right into a growing push from the Invincible franchise into other media, which included Omni-Man’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 1’s first wave of DLC.
Likewise, at the PlayStation State of Play on June 4, Sony and Arc System Works announced a collaboration with Marvel Games to bring Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls to platforms in 2026. It will feature a full roster of Marvel heroes but is built on a 4-on-4 tag system we have never seen before.
With both superhero tag fighters set to drop in 2026, it looks like the FGC will be eating good. Hopefully Invincible Vs can provide fans of the comics and show a solid single-player experience to match when it releases on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.