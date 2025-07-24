Ironmouse Was Blown Away By Community and Creator Support After Leaving VShojo
After almost 10 days away from streaming, ironmouse went live on July 24 and gave a slight update on what has been happening since she released her video announcing her departure from VShojo.
Before getting into some of her usual content, ironmouse did address the VShojo situation again, reminding her viewers that she can’t provide more information at this time due to ongoing legal proceedings going on in the background for her and other former VShojo talent. This was followed by reiterating her promise to say everything she wants to say once she is able to in the future.
In her July 21 video, ironmouse revealed that she had left VShojo and that the agency was not only withholding an undisclosed amount of her personal funds, but also had not paid out around $515,000 in donations meant for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. That amount was the total she set aside from her 2024 subathon to donate to the charity she has spent a lot of her streaming career advocating for.
Since posting her video, ironmouse’s new campaign for the Immune Deficiency Foundation has raised over $1 million, more than doubling the amount VShojo failed to pay.
“This has been terrible,” ironmouse said. “The biggest thing in my heart and my mind, the thing that mattered most to me was to support the Immune Deficiency Foundation. I never expected this overwhelming support, so thank you guys so much.”
During her time away from streaming, ironmouse says she was blown away by the amount of support for herself personally and the Immune Deficiency Foundation, shouting out her community, friends like CDawgVA, and other content creators who reached out with encouraging messages. She did say she spent at least some of that time playing Umamusume: Pretty Derby, however.
Having not gone live since July 15, this “break” was actually the longest span between ironmouse streams since she became “stable” as a content creator, as far as she can remember. The broadcast peaked at just under 29,500 viewers at one point, according to SullyGnome, while also getting more than 25,000 subs during the stream.
While we won’t learn more about the situation from ironmouse herself, plenty of other former VShojo talent and contributors have spoken out. This includes streamers who just left the company, talent who left a long time ago, and VTubers who were set to debut under the agency’s brand this year but will no longer do so.
Ironmouse should be back to streaming at least a bit more frequently now, and has at least one special event planned to help raise more money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation later this month. She has teased that the event will likely feature several guests, including fellow VTubers, CDawg, and other personalities from adjacent communities like esports.