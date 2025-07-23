Ironmouse Raises Over $1 Million for Immune Deficiency Foundation After VShojo Controversy
Less than two days after announcing her departure from VShojo and alleging that the company was withholding more than half a million dollars in charity donations meant for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, ironmouse’s newest fundraising effort has surpassed $1 million.
On July 21, ironmouse released a video titled “Why I left VShojo,” revealing that she was parting ways with her long-time VTuber agency due to being misled regarding how funds were being handled behind the scenes. This includes alleging the company was not providing proper payment to her, while also withholding over $515,000 she helped raise for the Immune Deficiency Foundation as part of her record-breaking 2024 subathon.
In that video, she provided as much context as possible while under legal counsel around the situation, mostly referencing how much she trusted the people within VShojo to help her handle things, and saying how finding out what was happening within the company has “broken me.”
The Immune Deficiency Foundation is a group that ironmouse has championed since her earliest days as a content creator, as she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency and knows personally how much help the community and resources provided by the charity can mean to people feeling like they don’t have options available to navigate similarly isolating conditions.
Ironmouse Fans Rally to Support Immune Deficiency Foundation
“The Immune Deficiency Foundation is a charity that is near and dear to my heart, and has a particular significance in my life,” ironmouse said. “When my health first started getting really bad, the Immune Deficiency Foundation helped me immensely when I really had nowhere else to turn. I was terrified, I was lonely, and I was confused. I honestly didn’t really know what was going on and I never want anyone else to go through that.”
At the end of her statement, she reiterated that she wants to show “VTubing is a force for good” by continuing her charity fundraising. She also posted a link to a new Tiltify campaign for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, with the goal of $10,000 while the matter of the withheld funds and other alleged VShojo mismanagement is being handled in the background.
That goal was smashed within an hour of her video going live, and in less than a day, her community and others around the internet, including other major streamers, esports players, and organizations, rallied to surpass the $515,000 in missing donations. Now, the campaign has surpassed $1 million raised, and there is no sign of it stopping.
“I don't really have words that can properly express how I feel. I feel like saying thank you to everyone is not enough,” ironmouse said when the campaign was approaching $750,000 raised. “But thank you all so much for your kindness. My heart is so full it feels like it's going to explode. You all are truly amazing. I'm gonna go cry now.”