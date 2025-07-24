'You Broke My Heart': Ironmouse Responds to VShojo CEO's Statement
Earlier today, VShojo CEO Justin “Gunrun” Ignacio announced that the company would be shutting down, though the answers he provided with his statement aren’t flying with the former VShojo talent nor the larger VTuber and content creation communities.
In the first public statement made by VShojo since ironmouse quit the company and alleged that management was withholding funds from her and more than $500,000 meant as a charitable donation to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, Gunrun all but acknowledged that VShojo misused that money.
Ironmouse and Former VShojo Talent Tear Apart CEO Apology
Immediately after Gunrun posted the statement to VShojo’s socials, an outpouring of confusion and backlash followed, largely centered around the fact Gunrun acknowledged publicly that the company spent money raised by talent, reportedly without consulting them, including that $500,000 raised by ironmouse via her 2024 subathon. This was done because VShojo had burned through nearly $11 million in investor capital and was “out of money” while seeking to raise more funds.
Ironmouse simply responded saying “You broke my heart, my spirit and my trust.”
As expected, GEEGA had the most ruthless takedown for the statement of any former VShojo talent, saying that “VShojo didn't just fail, many staff and leadership failed VShojo.”She went on to say that VShojo management failed to communicate properly, using talent money to cover operating costs without informing them and using them as “cash cows” to keep the company afloat.
“You chose to keep the (expensive) sinking ship going and felt that it was fine to keep paying out to staff you were friends with instead of putting talent first. You've made it abundantly clear that you are okay with not prioritizing the debts owed to the talent who MADE this company what it is,” GEEGA said. “While saying you will take full responsibility is the correct thing to do, I also think there are many others in the company without the same positive intent as conveyed in this message. In every leadership or staff call I had, you sat back and didn't say much while you had other staff members that were clearly the ones doing the actual work be the ones to speak.”
GEEGA ended her statement reminding Gunrun that the former VShojo talent know who in the company worked on their contracts, alleging they were playing games instead of “working on time-sensitive tasks” and leaked information.
Kson, who interviewed the VShojo Japan CEO live on stream before quitting the company on July 22, followed that up by calling out what she views as a dishonest statement, considering it didn’t even address specific talent who have not been paid for upwards of 10 months in some cases, including herself.
She asked why VShojo management didn’t communicate with its talent, why she had to hear about all of this two weeks ago from some of the other VTubers instead of the company and why VShojo EN apparently lied to the Japan branch about how “everything was good and taken care of” a week ago.
AmaLee called out another alleged lie that she was told during negotiations to join VShojo, where said management promised that they wouldn’t pull something like Copium Merch did. “I’m so beyond disappointed and frustrated, I don’t even know what to feel anymore.”
Nyatasha Nyanners, who left VShojo in April 2023 and has openly commented on many issues with payment and treatment from her time within the company in a recent stream, also spoke out about the statement.
“‘Uhhh wow we suddenly have half a million dollars in our company bank account, could this be for that charity one of our biggest talents raised the exact same amount of money for that we’ve promoted and known about for months? Naahh definitely not related haha” really?” Nyanners said. “Lmao come on man.”
Likewise, Silvervale, who left around the same time as Nyanners, has said a few things on stream about VShojo’s poor treatment of specific talent and that things have “been bad for a long time.”
“All I can say is that it's been bad for a long time, and I warned everyone as much as I could. It was so much worse than you could imagine. The Vtubers make the agency, not the other way around. To take advantage of those who trusted you is vile,” Silvervale said. “Never derive your value from an agency, believe in yourself and your content, because you're worth so much more than you can imagine.”
To put a cherry on top, Froot finally announced she was leaving VShojo and will become an independent creator.
VTubers and Fans Aren't Here For VShojo's Lacking Statement
In a similar fashion to GEEGA, Shylily let loose on the statement from a business perspective, saying that burning through the investor money and then saying this shows an impressive ability to “spew bullshit so confidently.”
“What a weird way to say: ‘So basically, I've been sitting ducks while watching the ship sink & instead of sitting down with the talents & explaining the situation & finding ways to fix the business model, we went about hiring more & bigger talents to rake in more profits to cover our incompetence.
Oh, also I had no idea what the 500k was supposed to be for & never questioned it or checked the books, oopsie, LOL.’” Shylily said. “I feel so freaking terrible for your former talents…”
Lucy Pyre also went at Gunrun, asking how he could say he “later learned” some of the $500,000 that appeared in a VShojo bank account when it was raised during a record-breaking event that was the talk of the community for weeks. It also doesn’t help that VShojo accounts and his personal social media pages retweeted or shared information about ironmouse’s subathon and fundraising efforts last year.
Kaien, another VTuber who says they are a corporate accountant, alleges that, in their professional opinion, mistaking talent earned or charitable gains as company funds is not something that just happens; it is “TEXTBOOK embezzlement” by definition and is a crime even if ignorance is claimed.
These are just a few notable callouts, with thousands of others flooding every social media site from fans and creators alike. But one video response from GamesCage gives a pretty good summary of the general response from everyone watching the drama unfold.
“‘Talent activity, which I later learned was intended for a charitable event. [Ironmouse] is your star player. Doing a charity event.” GamesCage said. “That’s like saying you didn’t know LeBron [James] scored the winning goal. What the fuck do you mean?! You're the team captain!”
What Does VShojo's Shutdown Mean for VTubers and Streaming in Esports?
With VShojo now officially gone, it means all 13 VShojo members who were still under the brand’s banner when ironmouse released her initial video about leaving are now all indie VTubers. Many of them had already announced that they would be leaving the company, but now it is official and won’t require any delays.
As for the talent themselves, there may be legal proceedings happening behind the scenes for the foreseeable future surrounding the mismanaged funds owed to them and the Immune Deficiency Foundation. More information on any such legal actions will be something we learn about at a later date, not through videos or additional posts, unless something major changes.
All of the former VShojo streamers are now free to conduct their own business free from the company, which should lead to more collabs and events down the line. These now indie creators will also need to find new partnerships to do things like sell merchandise or replace managerial duties, since many of them went through VShojo for those things.
It is a major transitional period for the talent, their fans, and the VTubing industry as a whole, as one of the pillars of English VTubing is now gone after three days of constant controversy. This will impact adjacent areas, such as general content creation, esports, and potentially even anime as well, since there was crossover in each of them.