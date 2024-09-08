Why Was Ironmouse Banned From YouTube?
Popular VTuber is losing her VODs channel on YouTube and it seems the reason is a bit complicated.
Ironmouse is one of the most popular English-speaking VTubers and a founding member of VShojo. She currently has more than 2 million followers on Twitch and also shares her clips and fun videos on YouTube. Now, Ironmouse has warned fans that she's probably losing her VODs channel.
What Happened to Ironmouse's VOD Channel?
Ironmouse's VODs channel on YouTube was reported, allegedly for copyright infringement. She said this was her third strike, which means the channel with 100K subscribers can be deleted.
This decision can be appealed but Ironmouse told fans this probably isn't a possibility for her. Why? She can't identify herself. To avoid doxxing herself and revealing her identity, Ironmouse has suggested to the claimant that VShojo can stand in her place but this request has gone unanswered.
The situation has frustrated Ironmouse and her fans since she said she hasn't done anything to deserve the strikes. Some even believe that the claimant who reported her channel did it on purpose to get Ironmouse to reveal her identity and location to avoid the termination.
"It's gonna get deleted because I don't want to dispute it because I don't want to submit my personal information to whoever it is," Ironmouse said with a sad voice. "Sorry guys."
Fans are even more skeptical since the strike happened during Ironmouse's subathon. It seems like they wanted to negatively impact her in a big way in hopes that she'd be more willing to fight the strike and reveal her identity in the process.
This motivation has not been proven. For now, her VOD channel is "not found" on YouTube. Ironmouse has expressed sadness over this situation and fans are offering their support while trying to figure out how to fix the issue. Many are blaming YouTube for not budging on the matter.