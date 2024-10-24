Is Android 21 in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features the largest roster of characters in the franchise’s expansive 40-year history, and fans have been greeted with an onslaught of exciting gameplay.
It’s been less than a month and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has already captured the hearts of many longtime Dragon Ball fans for the game’s massive lineup, new in-game content, and expansive story mode. However, despite a massive lineup of 181 characters, alongside a growing list of DLC characters eventually set to enter the newly-released game, many fans are already requesting more characters be added to the game. One of the characters, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players have been wondering about the most is Android 21.
Here is everything you need to know about Android 21, who she is, and if she is a playable character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Who is Android 21 in Dragon Ball?
Originally known as Vomi, Android 21 was an original character created for the fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ. In the story, she was revealed to have been a researcher for the Red Ribbon Army before being transformed into an android by her husband Dr. Gero. While she similarly gains an abundance of strength like other Androids in the Dragon Ball franchise, she draws many similarities to the character Buu.
As a result, she offers a duality to her character as players watch her good side often battle with her evil Majin counterpart throughout the game. However, both sides feature a strong hunger for devouring strong fighters, similar to Buu. At the end of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Android 21’s good counterpart deliberately pushes herself into Goku’s Super Spirit Bomb to ultimately put an end to her evil counterpart.
However, despite her demise in Dragon Ball FighterZ, many players are wondering if the fan-favorite will make a return in Dragon Ball’s newest game, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Is Android 21 in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
Unfortunately, Android 21 is currently not featured in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as the Tenkaichi sequel has prioritized characters from the anime and its subsequent movies. Additionally, Android 21 was not revealed to be a character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s first Season Pass, as the first season is primarily focused on introducing more characters from the newest series, Dragon Ball Daima.
However, it is very common for characters to be added in the future as a DLC. Given the popularity of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in its first release month, it is very likely that this game will feature more Season Passes including new DLC content. Additionally, Android 21 was seen as one of the most prominent characters of the Dragon Ball FighterZ plotline. It would not be a surprise to see her join the cast in a future DLC pack.
For now, Android 21 fans can only play as the superhuman Android in Dragon Ball FighterZ, but that should not dissuade new players from picking up Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Those looking for a full list of the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC characters in the Season One Pass should check out our piece detailing their release dates. Additionally, players looking for a more comprehensive guide on what a DP battle is and a full list of characters' DP levels in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should be sure to check out our FGC section for more articles like this.