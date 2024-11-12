Is Braum in Arcane Season 2?
Arcane fans have been greeted with numerous League of Legends characters from Piltover and Zaun, but fans are wondering if another champion has been introduced in Arcane Season 2.
Arcane has been known to feature prominent League of Legends champions as significant characters throughout the two seasons of the $250 million animated series. Arcane Season 2 continues to explore the estranged familial relationship between two popular League of Legends champions, Vi and Jinx, while simultaneously dealing with the war between Piltover and Zaun.
Yet, one of the things that Arcane fans have been paying attention to is the Arcane Season 2 Shield Guy and if he is the League champion, Braum. Here is everything you need to know about whether Braum is in Arcane Season 2.
Warning: There will be some spoilers detailing parts of the plot in Arcane Season 2. So continue reading at your own discretion.
Is Braum in Arcane Season 2?
Braum is not in Arcane Season 2.
While there is a character in the second season of Arcane that primarily uses a shield and is similarly buff like Braum, they are not the same character. Additionally, the world of Arcane is set in Piltover and Zaun, while Braum currently resides in Freljord. While one instance in Arcane Season One showcased a flashback to a non-Piltover and Zaun terrain, the “Arcane Season 2 Shield Guy” is not Braum.
Who is the Arcane Season 2 Shield Guy?
The Arcane Season 2 Shield Guy’s name is Loris.
Loris is character introduced in the second season of Arcane as a friendly figure comforting a distraught Vi on the rainy streets of Piltover. This warmhearted nature comes to fruition even more when he bravely defends Piltover during Zaun’s attack during the Piltover Memorial in the first episode, “Heavy is the Crown”. As a result of his heroic efforts, we see Caitlyn add Loris as a member of Caitlyn’s Strike Team which forms towards the end of the first episode of Arcane Season 2.
As a member of Caitlyn’s Strike Team, it will be interesting to see how Loris’ role further develops in Season 2. If the first three episodes were any indication of his character, it will exciting to see how Loris’ Braum-like fighting tendencies help out Piltover in Season 2.
When does Arcane Season 2 Act II Come Out?
Arcane Season 2 Act II will come out Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12am PT.
Arcane fans will be able to continue watching the estranged relationship between Jinx and Vi continue to clash as the two sides of Piltover and Zaun fight for control. That fight for power will conclude with the Arcane Season 2 Finale that will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12 am PT.
Arcane fans should check out our Season 2 Release Guide to know when you can watch the newest episodes right as they release. As each act of Arcane Season 2 releases, it will be important to stay up-to-date and avoid spoilers by watching them immediately. Additionally, Arcane fans interested in TeamFight Tactics should also check out which Arcane characters will be introduced as units in the game.