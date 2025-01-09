Is Call of Duty is Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?
Though the Nintendo Switch is one of the most innovative consoles ever, it still has many unfortunate downsides that often leave players wondering if their purchase was the right decision. Nintendo has an action-packed lineup of exclusive franchises like Mario and Pokémon, but their latest device lacks the ability to play lots of popular titles, such as Call of Duty.
Previous Nintendo consoles have even hosted Call of Duty, leaving fans hopeful that a potential Switch 2 would offer an expansive lineup of third-party titles. Thanks to a statement from Microsoft, we now know that COD will in fact be available for the next generation of Nintendo gamers, but there are still a few questions left unanswered.
Which Call of Duty Titles are Releasing on the Switch 2?
According to Charlie Intel, Microsoft posted a message in 2024 detailing their plans to bring new Call of Duty titles to Nintendo platforms on the same day as Xbox. The message indicated that Microsoft is committed to bringing COD to all consoles without excluding any major content.
However, what wasn't mentioned is whether older releases will come out on Nintendo's next device. It's evident that new releases will be affected by the agreement between Nintendo and Microsoft, but fan-favorite titles like Black Ops 2 and Advanced Warfare may not ever be available on the Nintendo Shop. Microsoft has recently released old Call of Duty games on the Xbox Series X, which might point towards their possible release on Nintendo's next console.
Most players are happy about the upcoming collaboration between Nintendo and Microsoft, especially those who prefer portable consoles. Czverse commented on X about the exciting future of Nintendo, as the possibility of a Switch 2 is starting to prepare players for an official announcement.
The future of Nintendo looks bright. Although the current Switch can't compete with titans like the PlayStation 5, it looks like the Switch 2 will offer a much-needed upgrade. As the next Call of Duty continues development, Nintendo fans can look forward to playing the next Modern Warfare on the go.
