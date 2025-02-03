Is Civilization 7 On Xbox Game Pass?
Civilization 7 is launching on pretty much everything. Obviously, PC is getting the game, but 2K has gone all out this time around, releasing it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch at launch – which is a first for the series. With all of the support for Xbox, many players are wondering if Civilization 7 is going to be on Xbox Game Pass; here's what we know.
Unfortunately, Civilization 7 isn't going to be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. It's very likely that the game will not come to Xbox Game Pass for a long time, as Civilization 6 did eventually arrive on Xbox Game Pass in March 2023 – over six years after it launched. And even then it was only on Game Pass for six months, so it doesn't seem like it's a franchise 2K is too interested in giving to Game Pass subscribers.
That being said, however, Civilization games do end up having pretty decent sales, so even if you can't get it on Xbox Game Pass, if you're waiting, you may end up getting it at a good discount later this year.
If you're really hankering for some worldwide strategy, Xbox Game Pass does have Ara: History Untold ,which is heavily inspired by the Civilization franchise (and features some former Firaxis developers on the team). Although Ara is only available on PC at the moment.
