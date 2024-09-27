Is Dr Disrespect Getting Monetized on YouTube?
The Two-Time has returned to YouTube after a hiatus following Dr Disrespect admitting to DMing a minor on Twitch. Now, the Champions Club is fighting for him to get monetized on YouTube again.
Dr Disrespect was all but canceled earlier this year when Twitch staff revealed the real reason behind his mysterious permaban from Twitch in 2020: DMing minors. He admitted to it himself on X after fans came to his aid to deny the accusations. Soon after the tweet was sent out, Doc decided to "go on vacation."
After months of teasing, leading to outrage from haters, Dr Disrespect returned to streaming. In his first stream, called "The Truth," he denied anything inappropriate happening with the minor he messaged behind his wife's back. He then told fans that the accusations led to him getting demonetized on YouTube and losing other forms of income, proceeding to beg for donations the second half of the stream.
But he also promised he would be attempting to get monetized on YouTube again. Here's the recent news on that struggle.
Can Dr Disrespect Be Monetized on YouTube Again?
During his return stream, Doc explained to his loyal fans that he would be allowed to apply for monetization again on September 25, 2024.
Right on September 25, Dr Disrespect reapplied. He received an automatic message from YouTube in response that stated the platform would review his channel and see if it follows their "monetization policies." This decision could take up to a month.
It's now been two days and Doc has not heard back from YouTube, at least not publicly. During this time, fans have begged YouTube to give the man his monetization again, pointing out that he's one of their most popular streamers. Some even started congratulating him for being monetized again in advance. Of course, others in the content creation space said they'd definitely question YouTube's decision given the controversy surrounding Dr Disrespect.
For now, there's been no update on Doc being monetized on YouTube again.
Is Dr Disrespect Moving to Kick?
As of right now, no.
Dr Disrespect has opened up in the past about Kick offering him deals pre-drama but he didn't feel the offer was sweet enough. After the accusations, Kick said it was too early to ban the streamer, leaving many to speculate that Kick would most likely have no problem inviting Dr Disrespect to their controversial platform.
If Dr Disrespect isn't monetized on YouTube again, it's possible he would consider moving to Kick. But for now, he has made no indication that he is considering a platform change. While not monetized, Dr. Disrespect is still able to earn income through direct donations and potentially through sponsorships. His stream still garners tens of thousands of views, with his return stream earlier this month breaking his previous record at over 200K.