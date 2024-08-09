is Dr Disrespect Going to Stream on Kick?
After Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was pushed from social media for admitting he privately messaged a minor, the controversial streamer has hinted at a comeback. Will this be on Kick?
Dr Disrespect recently changed his X banner to show dark, dangerous waters with his tweet admitting to guilt ripped up beneath the surface. This was meant as some type of cryptic message to fans but instead it led to a lot of hilarious reactions from the streaming community, calling the Two-Time out for talking to minors.
Despite the population at large still attempting to cancel him, it appears that Dr Disrespect is refusing to leave, just as his tweet mentioned. So is Dr Disrespect building up a redemption return? And if so, where will he be streaming?
Will Dr Disrespect Stream on Kick?
A lot of Doc fans are speculating that Dr Disrespect will make his return on Kick. This is due to a few reasons.
First, Dr Disrespect has been demonetized on YouTube and he clearly isn't allowed on Twitch. This doesn't leave a lot of lucrative options aside from Kick. That is, if he still wants to stream as part of his career.
The second reason is Kick itself. Known as Twitch's rival, the streaming platform started out as a place for edgier streamers to get away with more content than they would on Twitch, including gambling and raunchy content. A lot of streamers have been pushing Kick to its limits by acting out in public. This would clearly be a smart choice for Doc, who is probably not seen as squeaky clean at this point.
In the past, Kick had also offered Dr Disrespect a deal. The reported $10 million deal was allegedly turned down by the Two-Time, who seemed to think it was insulting after Felix "xQc" Lengyel signed a contract worth $100 million. At the time, he told his viewers that $50 million was what the number he was more comfortable with.
Kick also stated back in July that it's "too soon" to ban Dr Disrespect from using the platform. It's unclear if that stance changed but more than likely Kick has still not put its foot down.
So far, Dr Disrespect nor Kick has made any official statement regarding what he plans to do if he did return.