Is Isha Dead in Arcane?
League of Legends' Arcane Season 2 Act 2 left fans with a heartbreaking cliffhanger — Jinx's young sidekick Isha may be dead after sacrificing herself in battle. Let's examine everything we know about Isha and walk through the clues that could reveal whether her death is permanent.
Who is Isha in Arcane?
Isha is an orphaned nonverbal child who plays an important role in Arcane. After Jinx saved her from a horde of enforcers, she took Isha under her wing. The two formed a close mother-daughter relationship. Isha quickly became a fan favorite because of her loyalty to Jinx and adorable antics.
Isha featured heavily in Arcane Season Two and accompanied Jinx and Vi on their quest to heal Vander. In the final moments of Season Two Episode Six ("The Message Hidden Within The Pattern"), Vander goes on a rampage in his beast form. Isha sees Jinx lying unarmed on the ground as Vander approaches. She grabs Jinx's pistol, loads it with the hex crystals in her pocket, and raises it in the air. After replicating Jinx's "Boom" hand gesture, she closes her eyes and shoots. Jinx screams while Vi holds her back, and the screen fades to black.
Is Isha dead?
Episode 6's ending is ambiguous. There is a chance Isha may not be dead, but several vital clues point towards her death being permanent.
First, the song that plays before Isha's death is titled 'Isha's Song' by Eason Chan. Dedicating a song to a character can often occur when that character dies. The song's lyrics, when translated from Chinese to English, add more context which makes the death appear permanent:
There's no need to feel too much sadness / We are all slaves of nature, blossom and withered [...] Tell those stars to shine on me faster / Blow away those dark clouds with that blue in my heart [...] Don't wander in troubles anymore / Don't forget / Even if the tears flow, keep running forward / Run until even time cannot be found [...] Stop searching [...] Just quietly forget- Lyrics translated from 這樣很好(Isha's Song)
Fans can find more clues in the song's music video. It has a somber tone and a dark color palette. The video also features a montage of Jinx's childhood moments and her time with Isha. The final Arcane scene in the video displays Jinx sadly hugging Isha while crying.
Finally, Isha's cliffhanger circumstances would be very difficult to survive. Using three hex crystals would place an immense amount of power in the gun, and we've seen other characters, like Viktor's assistant Skye, die from overpowered Hextech technology before. Even if Isha survived the initial pistol blast, there would be carnage on the battlefield all around her.
Arcane Season 2 Act 3 will arrive on November 23 and will likely reveal Isha's fate once and for all.