Is Marvel Rivals on Game Pass? Everything We Know
Marvel Rivals is just a few hours away from its global launch. Players can preload the game and be ready to go as soon as it launches. The anticipation for this game's launch is certainly quite high. Boasting a roster of Marvel's most iconic characters and some of their lesser-known heroes has certainly caught the attention of many.
For many fans, it's about time Overwatch had some real competition and there is genuine sentiment that Marvel Rivals can be the direct competition that's needed in the competitive hero shooter space. Fans are already expressing optimism after announcements for Marvel Rivals monetization plan and content strategy in year 1.
One thing about Marvel Rivals that some have wondered is if Marvel Rivals will be in Xbox Game Pass and if there will be any bonuses for playing it through the service.
Is Marvel Rivals In Xbox Game Pass?
Marvel Rivals is not in Xbox Game Pass. However, it is a free-to-play game with no means of purchasing power. Every single hero in the game at launch, as well as every hero released after launch, will be free for all with no caveats. This means that, unlike VALORANT or League of Legends, there isn't an incredibly powerful bonus to offer through Game Pass like having every character unlocked.
In the early days of Marvel Rivals's existence, there was some concern about whether the game would be playable on Xbox at all due to Sony owning the rights to Spider-Man and various other Marvel characters. Thankfully for Xbox fans, Marvel Rivals is playable on Xbox. It's just not specifically in Game Pass as a service.
That being said, players WILL need either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core to actually to play Marvel Rivals on Xbox consoles because a Game Pass subscription is required to play most online games.