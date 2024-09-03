Is Quidditch Champions on PlayStation Plus?
Harry Potter Quidditch Champions was a mystery for so long and now it's suddenly arriving. But will it be available on PlayStation Plus?
The Harry Potter competitive multiplayer sports game was announced years ago but developers went silent soon after, leaving fans of the series to guess what was going on. Then, a few months ago, we started getting some much-needed information regarding gameplay and content. Yes, you can play as Harry Potter. No, getting the Snitch won't auto-win a match.
Here's what we know about the launch of Quidditch Champions.
When Is Quidditch Champions Coming Out?
Quidditch Champions is coming out on September 3, 2024.
There is no way to play Quidditch Champions before then. There was a playtest some time ago, although the game has changed a bit since then. Now, fans will have to wait to see the final product on the release date, which is just one day away.
What Systems Is Quidditch Champions For?
Quidditch Champions will be available tomorrow on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. On PC, it can be purchased through Steam or Epic.
Famed witches and wizards have competed in Quidditch and with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, debuting September 3 as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game on PS5 and PS4, we're giving players a chance to take flight and experience the magical game for themselves.4 days ago
Is Quidditch Champions on PlayStation Plus?
Yes, Quidditch Champions will be available to PlayStation Plus members for free as soon as the game launches. The Standard Edition can be downloaded at no charge from September 3 to September 30. This applies to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Quidditch Champions System Requirements
If you want to play Quidditch Champions, here are the requirements to check for before downloading the game tomorrow:
Minimum:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- RAM: 8 GB
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950, 3 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (AMD 3GB)
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- OS: Windows 10
- FREE DISK SPACE: 15 GB
Recommended:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- RAM: 8 GB
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB
- PIXEL SHADER: 6.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 6.0
- OS: Windows 10
- FREE DISK SPACE: 15 GB