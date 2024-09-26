Is StarCraft on Game Pass?

Esports illustrated

Trent Murray

Since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was finalized, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of when the company's vast library of titles would make their way onto Xbox Game Pass. We've already seen the announcement for Call of Duty and Overwatch 2.

Now, one of Blizzard's most legendary franchises has joined the roster.

Both StarCraft Remastered and Starcraft 2: Campaign Collection will join Game Pass on November 5, 2024.

The announcement came at the Tokyo Game Show where Microsoft revealed a number of new titles joining the Game Pass library with the StarCraft series at the forefront.

StarCraft Remastered gives players the full experience of the original game and its expansion Brood War with enhanced graphics and quality of life improvements. SC2 Campaign Collection brings together the full story of the sequel trio, allowing players to play through the full campaigns of Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and Legacy of the Void.

Players looking to focus on the competitive side of StarCraft won't need Game Pass, however. Multiplayer was made available for free years ago along with co-op up to level 5.

TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

