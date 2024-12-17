Final Fantasy Crossover - Is Tifa in Tekken 8?
Tekken and Final Fantasy are both fan-favorite video game franchises packed to the brim with content, but they have incredibly different gameplay styles. The wildly popular Tekken 8 has added many power-packed characters to its roster in 2024. Still, the dedicated fan base is wishing on a star to receive a crossover with Tifa from the Final Fantasy franchise.
Tifa Lockhart is one of the most commonly requested collaboration characters that could be available in Tekken 8 at a future date, but it seems like we'll still have to wait a while to get the female star of Final Fantasy 7. Here's everything you need to know about the possibility of Tifa in Tekken 8.
Why Isn't Tifa in Tekken 8?
Many people are curious as to why the fan base is upset about the lack of Tifa right now. During The 2024 Game Awards, it was announced that Clive Rosfield is joining Tekken 8's expansive roster as the final Year 1 character, which means that the chances of Tifa Lockhart being introduced soon are next to zero.
Though Tekken isn't as interested in crossovers as Fortnite, the developers still like to add characters from other popular media on occasion, such as Negan from The Walking Dead in Tekken 7. As such, many Final Fantasy 7 fans were expecting the release of Tifa Lockhart as the final DLC character for Year 1 but were shocked at the announcement of Clive from Final Fantasy 16.
Clive was always more likely to appear than an FF15 character like Noctis or Promto, but Tifa would truly have captured the essence of the Final Fantasy community, as she has a huge fan base since she's Cloud's love interest. Plus, there are a few versions of Tifa that could be implemented, so there would have been more opportunities to get creative.
Though it seems like we won't be playing as Tifa anytime soon, that doesn't mean fans should give up hope so quickly. It's been confirmed that Tekken 8 will continue to receive content updates throughout 2025, which may include the beloved Tifa Lockhart as a playable character. Only time could possibly tell, but at the very least, Tekken has made it crystal clear that they're willing to collaborate with Final Fantasy, so there's a reason to be hopeful.