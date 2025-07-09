IShowSpeed and Jynxzi Cook Up Something Huge for Fortnite Fans
As IShowSpeed continues his IRL stream tour across Europe, an unexpected guest has greeted viewers. Fellow gamer Jynxzi popped up on FaceTime with an announcement: he and Speed will co-host a 100,000 USD Fortnite tournament full of streamers. Let's explore everything to know about the event and how fans can find out who will secure the Victory Royale.
IShowSpeed is Hosting a Fortnite Tournament with Jynxzi
Every gamer knows Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins, whether it's from highlight reels of his streams, watching him play games like NBA 2K or seeing him pop up in memes. With over 41.6 million YouTube subscribers and 630,000 Twitch followers, he holds major influence in mainstream pop culture in addition to his internet presence.
On July 8 2025, Speed announced his next video game event with fellow content creator Jynxzi during his Twitch IRL stream in Slovenia. While FaceTiming, the two revealed that they will reportedly collaborate to host a "gigantic Fortnite tournament" featuring over 100 streamer participants, with a total prize pool exceeding 100,000 USD. Speed and Jynxzi are still figuring out the tournament's logistics, but they encourage fans to "stay tuned" as it will take place in the "upcoming few weeks." This is not Speed's first Fortnite venture: he notably has his own skin in the game, and he has also teamed up with Kai Cenat in multiple marathon stream events.
Like Speed, Jynxzi is an avid gamer and has 7.6 million Twitch followers. He is most famous for his Rainbow Six Siege content, but also plays Fortnite, Clash of Clans and other titles. In 2024, Jynxzi won the 'Best FPS Streamer' title at the Streamer Awards.
How to Watch IShowSpeed's Fortnite Tournament
IShowSpeed's Fortnite tournament will most likely be broadcast live on his Twitch and YouTube accounts. Since Jynxzi is a direct collaborator, he will probably host the event as well:
Speed's Fortnite tournament will exclusively include content creator participants. They will likely be allowed to broadcast their POVS live while the event occurs, so viewers can also follow their favorite streamers' gameplay live from their individual channels.
Esports Impact
Though IShowSpeed and Jynxzi's Fortnite tournament is not a traditional esports event and only includes streamers, it will still foster esports interest. Involving high-profile personalities in the competitive sphere helps motivate their fans to watch and participate. In addition, Twitch and YouTube are closely connected to the esports ecosystem — many organizations and teams scout future rosters from their livestreams, and some players pivot to content creation after retirement. For this reason, it's also possible that some Fortnite ex-pros will appear on the broadcast.
Streamer tournaments are not uncommon, and some esports circuits have even embraced the phenomenon. Showmatches are frequent in VALORANT, Marvel Rivals, Counter-Strike and other titles. They often occur before or shortly after a Grand Finals matchup and serve to hype up the audience for the season's conclusion or fresh in-game content.