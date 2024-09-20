JASONTHEWEEN Hits Huge Twitch Milestone During FaZe Subathon
The FaZe Clan subathon is closing out its third week with some major accomplishments for several of its young members. Lacy just crossed the 30K sub threshold, Ronaldo and plaqueboymax are appropriately leading the charge, but perhaps the most notable accomplishment thus far has been Jasontheween's surge to 40K subscribers.
Jason reached 40K Twitch subscribers late last night surrounded by his teammates and friends. The accomplishment pushed him into the top 10 most-subscribed streamers on Twitch according to Twitch Tracker.
Jason's growth on Twitch has been lightning fast since connecting with FaZe just a few months ago. In 2023, his peak viewership for the entire year was just 7,613 according to Sully Gnome. While we won't know the exact stats until the subathon ends due to how marathons are tracked in the Twitch API, its clear that Jason's growth has been astronomical.
According to Twitter user Yoxics, Jason' last subathon ended with just 1500 subscribers. While that total still puts him near the very top of all Twitch streamers, it is a drop in the bucket compared to where he has climbed as part of FaZe. He has collaborated with many of the biggest names of the previous streaming generation such as Pokimane and Ludwig Ahgren.
There's no telling just how high Jasontheween's sub count will climb as FaZe Clan closes out its September subathon, but it's clear that Jason is at the forefront of the next generation of Twitch streamers.