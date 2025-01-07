Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate is Finally Being Balanced in Marvel Rivals Season 1
NetEase Games is bringing some “crucial balance adjustments” to Marvel Rivals during Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, with one specific change coming to one of the game’s most iconic moves.
During the Dev Vision Vol. 03 report, the Marvel Rivals team briefly went over many of the big changes coming that will go live on Jan. 10 and over the course of Season 1. This included a few additional details for balance adjustments and confirmation Jeff the Land Shark will have his ultimate reworked—bringing joy to anyone who frequently gets snapped up and thrown off cliffs during their matches.
What Hero Balance Changes Are Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls?
We already knew that Hela and Hawkeye were going to be nerfed in Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, but now we have extra reasoning for these changes, along with others from the developers.
According to lead combat designer Zhiyong, the team’s analysis paired with player feedback has revealed that a combination of shield and ranged heroes have formed the first tangible Marvel Rivals meta during Season 0, with certain ranged Duelists being at the core. As a result, adjustments are being made to keep things fresh and reward players for using more unique team compositions.
- Hela and Hawkeye Nerfs: Changes to ensure "all ranged heroes have a chance to shine."
- Captain America and Venom Buffs: Giving mobile Vanguards more power to "charge into battle" while protecting allies.
- Storm and Wolverine Buffs: Boosting heroes that "shine in specialized compositions" to help teams build around their unique abilities.
- Cloak and Dagger Buffs: Changes to elevate their potential and make them "more formidable in diverse team setups."
- Jeff Ultimate Change: Tuning the detection range of Jeff's Ult to "better align with early warning signals." This likely means the move will no longer be able to suck players in who are outside of the displayed ultimate range on the floor of a map.
A full list of patch notes will be available closer to when Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches on Jan. 10.