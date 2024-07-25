G Fuel and Jynxzi Team Up for New Flavor
G Fuel adds another major content creator to its roster with the reveal of a new flavor by award-winning streamer Jynxzi. The Rainbow Six Siege star has unveiled Jynxzi's Juice, a pineapple and coconut combination that released alongside a limited edition collector's box.
Jynxzi skyrocketed to the top of Twitch over the last 18 months, winning Gamer of the Year at the 2024 Streamer Awards. According to Twitch Tracker, he has amassed over 105K subscribers on Twitch along with nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.
The influencer now joins the G FUEL stable of content creators which includes the likes of Ninja and FaZe Rug, each with their own signature flavor.
