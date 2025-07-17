Someone Hacked Jynxzi's Twitch Account
With over 7 million Twitch followers, Jynxzi is one of the internet's most famous streaming personalities. However, a recent hacking incident temporarily took his channel offline, leaving fans puzzled. Here's a recap of the situation.
Why Was Jynxzi Banned from Twitch?
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jynxzi, who has 7.5 million followers on twitch.tv/jynxzi and 4.8 million subscribers at @jynxzi on YouTube, is a well-known figure in the online gaming community. He is especially famous for his Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege content and for playing FPS titles. He has won several titles at the Streamer Awards, including "Gamer of the Year" and "Best FPS Streamer," and frequently collaborates with fellow influencers. For example, Jynxzi and IShowSpeed recently announced plans to host a Fortnite tournament with a prize pool over 100,000 USD.
On Thursday, July 17 2025, Jynxzi's fanbase faced an unexpected predicament when he was banned from Twitch. The ban occurred for an unknown reason at around 3:39 PM EST, leaving audiences puzzled.
Jynxzi later tweeted on his official X.com account clarifying the situation, saying:
"Just got banned on Twitch temporarily because someone hacked into my account. Hopefully we can return today."
He also posted a screenshot of his account's ban notification, which stated "hacking and platform manipulation" as the decision's cause. The review noted: "Due to the severe nature of this violation, or the fact that you've incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted." It listed "DDoS (Direct Denial of Service), hacking, exploits, phishing, viruses and other such tools" as potential methods/offenses.
Just 30 minutes later, Twitch unbanned Jynxzi, allowing him to return to streaming. It remains unclear who exactly hacked into Jynxzi's account, how they entered it, or what their intentions were.
Esports Impact
Streamers are a major pillar of the gaming community. Jynxzi and IShowSpeed's Fortnite event is just one of many streamer showmatches that often introduce audiences to competitive tournaments for the first time. Many ex-pros, like VALORANT's famous Sentinels player TenZ, pivot to content creation after retiring. Other personalities, like Caedrel and Los Ratones, gain repute by livestreaming their scrims and practices. Almost all competitive esports circuits also host live broadcasts of their international events.
Collaborating with content creators has proved extremely profitable for esports organizations, and these partnerships often extend into the business sphere. 100Thieves co-owners Valkyrae and CouRageJD are both partnered streamers, and the team's founder, Nadeshot, is a livestreamer and former pro player. Controversial influencer Amouranth co-owns Wildcard, which gained repute for its Counter-Strike performance. In addition, some orgs actively scout and recruit players through their highlight reels and Twitch streams.
Unfortunately, some fans take their esports competition off the digital battlefield into real-life territory. Jynxzi's hacking incident is far from the first occasion that netizens have interfered with influencer activity. Twitch watchers know stream sniping all too well, and plenty of viewers attempt to troll live channels during games. Since the incident was corrected quickly, it's unlikely to have a major effect on Jynxzi's channel.