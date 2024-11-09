Kai Cenat and Summit1g have a blossoming bromance
Gamers worldwide have grown-up with Summit1g's content and know him as one of the internet's first streamer personalities. Now, Kai Cenat has a shot to fame with the next generation and becoming one of Twitch's most influential creators. This year, the two are interacting and building a blossoming bromance, and Kai Cenat has even invited Summit1g to a UFC match. Here's everything we know about Kai Cenat and Summit1g's friendship.
Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch with over 13.9 million followers. He is known for his comedy skits, reaction content and gaming streams. Cenat is also notable for his stream Subathons — for all of November 2024, he will go live 24/7 in his 'Mafiathon 2' and donate 20% of all stream revenue to build schools in Nigeria.
Summit1g
Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar is a Twitch streamer, internet personality and ex-Counter-Strike pro. Lazar has 6.3 million followers on Twitch and over 780,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he is known for his stream highlights and gaming content. Lazar is widely considered one of the first successful streaming personalities, as he began streaming in 2012 and has been active for over a decade. Summit1g's channel was formerly the most-followed on Twitch, and he has collaborated with stars including Nadeshot, FormaL, Shroud and LIRIK. He is extremely influential in the Counter-Strike community and competed in C-tier to A-tier tournaments from 2013 to 2019.
Kai Cenat and Summit1g's Friendship
Kai Cenat is an avid gamer and has spoken about being inspired by other streamers to pursue a full-time career on Twitch. In one stream, he reacted to Summit1g's content with excitement, saying "My boy Summit! The first Twitch streamer I ever watched in my whole life was Summit1g, man." Cenat called Summit "the GOAT", gave him a standing ovation and clapped for him.
In May 2024, Summit's fans brought the clip to his attention. Summit appeared overjoyed, saying "That's huge, bro. That's so cool of him!" He continued to give Cenat a shoutout on stream, and said while smiling, "I didn't know he knew me! That's crazy!"
Since then, Summit has reacted to several of Cenat's clips and the two continue to react to and mention each other occasionally on their streams. The bromance continues in November 2024 — in a recent stream, Kai Cenat invited Summit to attend a UFC match with him, saying "Ay Summit! Me and you gotta go to a UFC match [...] No cameras, no nothing bro, just cool vibes. I can set it all up." He then elaborated on Summit1g's influence in his life, saying "Summit is one of the first streamers I watched. Summit still streams to this day, and Summit's community is so loyal to him, it's crazy... It's crazy how long he's been doing this for."
Lazar is known to be a wrestling and martial arts fan and has commentated on MMA and UFC fights. An in-person collaboration between the two streaming icons would draw the attention of both newer Twitch fans and veteran watchers — only time will tell if this unexpected crossover will become a reality.