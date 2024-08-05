Bloodborne Fans Conflicted on Having Kai Cenat as their Champion
Kai Cenat continued his run through the From Software game catalog last week by beating Bloodborne in roughly 30 hours. While it's an impressive time for a game that is famously difficult, reaction from longtime fans of the franchise have been mixed.
Bloodborne evangelists criticized the popular streamer for skipping much of the game's content and becoming visibly frustrated when stuck at various points throughout the playthrough. Some fans worried that Kai may have made the game seem boring compared to other games in the From Software canon.
That being said, Kai no doubt brought more attention to Bloodborne than the game has seen in years. Kai Cenat is one of the most watched streamers on Twitch and averaged nearly 70K concurrent viewers throughout the 30-hour marathon. He also stated during the broadcast that he wanted to push for a remaster and the long sought-after PC port that the Bloodborne community has clamored for since shortly after its release.
Bloodborne is one of the oldest titles in the modern From Software era and released in 2015 as a PlayStation exclusive. It is one of the only games in the publisher's famously-difficult library that is not available on any other platform.
It's entirely possible that the lack of a remaster factored into Kai's challenges with the game. His first foray into From Software was a recent stream of Elden Ring, arguably the most accessible and certainly most modern game the developer has ever created. Going from a modern classic to a game that is clearly showing its age was no doubt a source for whiplash.
Kai's popularity and ability to activate his fanbase could be a boon to the Bloodborne community that has been desperate for a more accessible way to play the beloved game, but it may have come at the cost of giving the game a less favorable reputation in the short term. On a recent broadcast, fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren stated that after watching Kai's playthrough he may skip Bloodborne temporarily in his own trip through the From Software library.