Kai Cenat Breaks New Twitch Sub Record
Kai Cenat is smashing Twitch records this year. In early November 2024, he received the most nominations ever for the Streamer Awards and broke a world record of 326,000 simultaneous subscribers. Now, Cenat has broken his own record and become the first-ever influencer to obtain over 500,000 subscribers on Twitch.
Who is Kai Cenat?
Kai Cenat is an American livestreamer, gamer, influencer and comedian. He has over 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 14.7 million followers on Twitch. Cenat has collaborated with personalities including IShowSpeed and is known for his skits, elaborate stream setups and 'Just Chatting' streams.
Kai Cenat's Twitch Subscriber Record
At 11:30 AM on November 22 2024, Kai Cenat reached 500,000 simultaneous subscribers. This means Kai has broken his previous record of 326,000 subscribers and he is the first Twitch streamer to achieve this accomplishment.
The historic moment occurred live during Cenat's Mafiathon 2 Subathon, which will continue until December. Cenat was speechless after reaching the major subscriber milestone. He celebrated with party poppers and confetti, and his chat hyped up the accomplishment saying "HISTORY", "W" and "I WAS HERE". Cenat's mother also called to cheer for Kai's accomplishment and sang Post Malone's song 'Congratulations'. Kai thanked his subscribers, saying "Every time that I do feel tired, or it's tough, and we got 8 more days left... y'all always prove to me why I should keep going."
Kai Cenat began his historic subathon shortly after he was dethroned by Ironmouse as the most subscribed streamer on Twitch. He quickly surpassed the Vtuber's total just a few days into this latest marathon. With a week still left in the 24/7 broadcast, there's no telling just how high a bar he will set for the new record.
In addition to the subscriber figure, Kai's metrics are impressive across the board during this unprecedented subathon. According to SullyGnome, he has gained over 1 million followers on Twitch, averaged over 100K viewers throughout the broadcast, and generated over 54 million hours watched.