Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed Fans Outraged by Streamer Awards "Snub"
The Esports Awards has once again stirred up controversy among gamers. Fans are outraged after Samantha "Rivers" Rivera Trevino beat top content creators Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins.
The Streamer of the Year category included a wide range of streamers that have all had a successful year on Twitch and beyond in their own way. This included Minecraft duo IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, who have been blowing up over the past few years, as well as Felix "xQc" Lengyel and the like.
But fans were left enraged when a streamer named Rivers won instead.
Who Is Samantha "Rivers" Rivera Trevino?
Known by the nickname Sammy, Rivers won the Streamer of the Year award. Keep in mind this vote is entirely chosen by community votes, meaning Rivers had many more supporters than previously accused of.
While fans of Cenat and Speed were calling Sammy a "nobody," she actually has over 6.5 million followers on Twitch. She does a lot of IRL streams that include pretty normal everyday life activities but she also plays a wide range of games. According to Sully Gnome, Rivers reached a peak viewership of 100K within the last year
Interestingly enough, Rivers also won Streamer of the Year last year, proving she has plenty of fans willing to continously vote for her each year.
The reason that many Kai Cenat fans may be unaware of Sammy is due to her being a Spanish language streamer. A quick look at her X account shows that she has many loyal followers, even more than Kai Cenat.
Some users on X noted that fans of Kai and Speed may be forgetting how large creators outside of the U.S. can be.