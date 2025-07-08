Kai Cenat is on Hot Ones This Week: How to Watch
Kai Cenat is famous for breaking Twitch subscriber records, winning streaming awards and conquering tough games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Soon, Cenat will face one of his biggest challenges yet: the Hot Ones podcast, which tests interviewees with progressively diabolical hot sauces. Let's explore everything to know about the collab and how fans can watch.
Who is Kai Cenat?
Kai Cenat, who has over 18.3 million Twitch followers at @KaiCenat, is one of the internet's most famous gaming and lifestyle influencers. He is the most-subscribed Twitch channel at the time of writing and has also won several Streamer Awards titles. Cenat hosts streams in a variety of genres, including Just Chatting and IRL vlogs, and is well-known for his subathon events and celebrity collaborations. He has hosted Ice Spice, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Miranda Cosgrove, SZA and more personalities on his broadcasts. Kai Cenat is also part of a streamer collective called Any Means Possible (AMP) and has started his own Streamer University for up-and-coming creators.
Cenat's gaming content often goes viral for its funny moments and elaborate setups. While playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, he famously dressed in full samurai attire and decked out his room with a Japanese-style bridge, mountains and cherry blossoms. Cenat also created a real-life Minecraft world, complete with blocky mushroom trees and chickens, for his collaboration with IShowSpeed.
Kai Cenat is Appearing on 'Hot Ones'
'Hot Ones' is a podcast with a twist: every interviewee has to complete a course of progressively spicier chicken wings while answering questions. Its most popular episodes, such as segments featuring Gordon Ramsay, Billie Eilish and Shaquille O'Neal, frequently surpass 50 million views.
On July 7 2025, Hot Ones' main channel First We Feast announced that Kai Cenat would be the series' next guest. The announcement, which has since received over 120,000 views, features a picture of Cenat next to the show's formidable hot sauces.
When Will Kai Cenat be on Hot Ones?
According to the First We Feast channel, Kai Cenat will appear on Hot Ones on Thursday, July 10 2025 at 11 AM East Coast US time (ET). Here's a quick conversion for fans in additional time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): 8 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 11 AM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 3 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 5 PM
- Korea (KST)/Japan (JST): 12 AM (Next day)
How to Watch Kai Cenat on Hot Ones
Community members and Hot Ones enthusiasts can watch Kai Cenat's upcoming episode on YouTube as soon as it premieres. Hot Ones is hosted on the First We Feast channel at www.youtube.com/@FirstWeFeast.
Esports and Gaming Impact
Kai Cenat is also a major pillar of Twitch culture, an ecosystem that is heavily intertwined with the esports industry. Countless official tournament circuits host event streams on it. Twitch VODs are essential for any aspiring esports athletes who wish to improve, and many organizations also scout pro players using the platform. As streaming and content creation becomes mainstream, esports also grows.
While Cenat might not play most competitive titles, he is definitely one of the internet's most well-known gamers. He also has some direct esports connections: Kai is friendly with summit1g and has voiced appreciation for games like Counter-Strike.