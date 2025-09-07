Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Has Hit 300,000 Subscribers
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 is one of 2025's largest Twitch events, and celebrities from all walks of life are stopping by to join in. The musical Jonas Brothers made an appearanceto gift Kai a guitar, and Lala Anthony helped him host a Love Island-inspired dating show. Plus, Mafiathon 3 has now hit 300,000 Twitch subscribers. Let's recap everything about the event and how it affects streaming culture.
Mafiathon 3 Hits 300,000 Subscribers
Mafiathon 3 is nearly 1/3rd to its goal of 1 million subscribers, a stat that would break Kai Cenat's previous Twitch record of over 700,000. If Mafiathon reaches this number, Cenat has personally promised his fans that LeBron James will cut his hair on stream to celebrate.
On September 7 2025, Mafiathon 3 hit its 300,000 subscriber milestone. Kai posted the occurrence to his official X.com account, reminding the audience that they are only "30% to the dream goal" and that the "job's not finished."
Mom's Spaghetti: Fans Wake Kai Cenat Up
Early on September 7, Kai Cenat's fans reached a special subscriber goal and picked an on-stream surprise: Mafiathon staff dumped a balloon full of spaghetti and meatballs on him to wake him up. They also blasted music in the background while a drummer played along, and NPC Miles Morales danced nearby.
Lala Anthony Helps Kai Cenat Host a 'Love Island' Dating Show
Lala Anthony stopped by the stream on September 6. As a famous rom-com and television drama actress, she helped Kai host a 'Love Island' inspired dating show for his friends. Ray and several other streamers went on themed dates while Lala and Kai reviewed the footage and gave them advice.
The Jonas Brothers Join Mafiathon 3
Nostalgic boy band The Jonas Brothers popped into Kai Cenat's stream for over an hour. The trio chatted about their musical backgrounds, played their hit song 'Cake By the Ocean' and joked around. Cenat gave them a tour of the Mafiathon mansion, including its sleeping area, game room and basketball court. In a sweet moment, Nick, Joe and Kevin also helped write a song for Kai's girlfriend Gigi and gifted him a guitar.
The Jonas Brothers have another Twitch claim to fame: they band was one of the site's first adopters, hosting a fan chatting stream in 2007 when it was still called 'justin.tv'. Their Mafiathon return, over 15 years later, is a full-circle moment for the platform.
A Snake Bit Kai on Stream?
Kai's buddy Tarzan brought several real-life snakes and reptiles onto his stream. He explained their species' danger levels and fun facts. Ray picked up a Blacktail Cribo, one of Tarzan's safest snakes. Next, Cenat pet an Asian Water Monitor who was very gentle 'like a puppy'. A bright yellow Chinese Rat Snake bit Kai on stream (luckily, it wasn't venomous, and Cenat was fully ready for the bite).
Kai Cenat's No Smoking Challenge
Kai Cenat is using Mafiathon 3 as a teaching opportunity for his Streamer University recruits. Previously, Cenat sent RaKai to 'homework jail,' where viewers watched him complete tasks as a teacher looked over the class. Now, Lil Rodney, Punga and Dezz have a new challenge. If the trio can quit smoking until September 30 (Mafiathon 3's end) they will each win 33,333 USD. However, if they fail this side quest, Tylil and RaKai will split the 100,000 USD instead.
Dezz and RaKai's Beef
When 100,000 USD is on the line, any streamer is bound to become a bit competitive. On September 6, Dezz and RaKai had an argument in the Mafiathon Mansion. A day later, Dezz popped in to apologize, telling the chat that he's a "grown man" and is "dead sorry" for what he said.
Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
The mainstream internet knows Kai Cenat for his reactions and Just Chatting vlog clips, but he is also an avid gamer. Cenat gained repute for his detailed Sekiro and Minecraft streams, where he assembled realistic setups in his room complete with Japanese bridges and blocky caves. He has his own Fortnite icon series skin, which he revealed on the Las Vegas sphere, and also enjoys playing Marvel Rivals.
The streaming world will always be connected with esports, since it's one of the main bridges between casual and competitive players. Gamers tune in to watch their favorite pros on live broadcasts. While some studios, like Riot Games, have dedicated esports websites with streams, most tournament circuits also go live on Twitch, YouTube and other pages. A larger Twitch presence means more esports watchers, and after poor population performances in August, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon could help revive the platform's stats.