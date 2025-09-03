Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Reaches 200,000 Subs
Mafiathon 3 Day 1 introduced viewers to fresh celebrity guests, surpassed key milestones and announced upcoming collaborations. After Day 2, Kai Cenat has already reached 200,000 subscribers (one-fifth of his total goal.) Plus, plenty of new highlights are popping up: Mariah Carey has entered the chat, model Winnie Harlow is serving style, and a rat cam is hunting down Cenat's new arch-nemesis. Here's everything to know.
Mafiathon 3 Reaches 200,000 Subscribers
Mafiathon 3's total goal is 1 million subscribers, which would break Twitch's existing record. Kai Cenat has also promised that if his fanbase reaches the goal, Lebron James will cut his hair live on stream.
On September 3 2025, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 crossed its 200,000-subscriber milestone. This occurred just three days into the event, meaning Cenat has already reached 1/5th of his goal.
Mariah Carey is Defrosting on Mafiathon 3
Mariah Carey is one of the most iconic 90s and 2000s singers. She is also notorious for conquering Christmas music with her hit song All I Want for Christmas is You... and as fall 2025 approaches, she's already defrosting and getting ready for some holiday magic.
On Mafiathon Day 3, Mariah Carey was Kai Cenat's next celebrity guest. The two chatted about her music career, life lessons and general advice: Carey told audience members to "hold onto hope" and stay persistent. She also sang acapella versions of several songs while live.
Remote Controlled Bed?
Being a streamer doesn't exactly lend itself to a normal sleep schedule, but Cenat took things to another level by moving a remote-controlled bed into the Mafiathon mansion. While he attempted to sleep, TikTok star NPC Miles Morales entertained viewers and a drummer jammed to some tunes. After chat members gifted subs, Kai's bed started spinning around the room, eventually knocking him to the floor.
Different amounts of gifted subs let Cenat's audience disrupt his sleep. For 50 gifted, they can wake him up with a loud train horn. For 200, an opera singer will belt out some tunes.
Kai Cenat's Shower Dance Party with Ray J
Kai Cenat turned his shower into a party with a DJ guest appearance. While Cenat was dancing in a shower cap, hit singer Ray J sneaked over to say hi.
RaKai's Homework Jail Continues
AMP member RaKai was one of Kai Cenat's pupils in Streamer University, a series where he showcased up-and-coming streamers. Cenat is now making sure RaKai keeps up his grades by placing him in a 'homework jail' with a mock school setup and a teacher. However, the classroom is getting up to shenanigans: RaKai's teacher is freestyling for the class with some fire bars.
The Mafiathon Mansion Rat Cam
On Day 1 of Mafiathon, fans spotted a mysterious critter scurrying around the Mafiathon Mansion's kitchen. A tiny rat had found its way in, and viewers later sent a clip of the incident to Cenat to see his reaction.
Kai was shocked to see the rat, lamenting that it was "the second time this has happened to me in my career." Since then, Mafiathon has introduced a dedicated Rat Cam, which constantly monitors the kitchen and scours it for signs of the creature.
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3: Gaming and Esports Industry Impact
Twitch has struggled throughout 2025 to maintain viewership, with low metrics in August and harsh competition from other platforms. Mafiathon 3 is one of the site's main events, and if it sees success, it could help revitalize Twitch's viewer and streamer engagement.
Kai Cenat also has some connection with the gaming world; he originally gained repute for his reaction videos and gaming marathon streams with detailed setups. Cenat is also a Fortnite player and features as a Fortnite Icon Series skin, which he officially revealed through a Las Vegas sphere ad.